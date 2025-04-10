From diamond to duty: Katie Dillon’s journey beyond softball

As her final season as a Hilltopper wraps up, Katie Dillon sits between reflection and ambition. From her first days as a freshman stepping onto the field, to planning a career in law enforcement or the military, Dillon’s journey is one shaped by perseverance, purpose and a deep love for the game of softball.

Growing up in Houston and attending high school in Sugar Land, Texas, Dillon balanced both gymnastics and softball before choosing the latter. She graduated in 2021 and has spent all four years of college on the hilltop.

“I think, honestly, my parents just put me in any sport they could,” Dillon said. “I thought I could go further in softball, and I’m happy I did.”

Over the past four years, Dillon has gone from a freshman figuring out the pace of college softball to a seasoned leader on the team. She credits the seniors from her first year with helping her adjust to the faster, more competitive game, and now she finds herself in their shoes — helping build a strong, resilient team culture under a new coach.

“It’s been really rewarding just forming the friendships,” Dillon said. “Even the people you play select (AAU) softball with — you see them in college, watch them play. The lifelong connections you get out of it are amazing.”

But softball hasn’t always been easy. It’s a game that’s designed to make you fail, as she describes it, so only succeeding three times out of ten is considered good. That constant battle with failure has made her mentally tough — something she says will stick with her long after the final inning.

That grit has paid off. Dillon’s dedication to her team goes far beyond the scoreboard. She’s been a part of rebuilding the program’s culture after a coaching change and helping foster a renewed “winning mentality.” The transition wasn’t easy, but it was transformative.

“There were definitely different approaches,” Dillon said. “But it was a good change. (Coach) Post is great. We’ve built something special here.”

That special something is rooted in team resilience. The memories that stick out most for Katie aren’t necessarily on the field. They’re the bus rides, the team rituals and the countless inside jokes with teammates.

“It’s all the random stuff we do before games,” Dillon said. “The good times off the field are just as special.”

Her time at St. Edward’s has shaped more than her athletic ability — it has laid the foundation for her future. As a criminal justice major, Dillon interned with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office last fall, and is now applying for a full-time role there. Ultimately, her dream is to become an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

“That’s the goal right now, but if it doesn’t work out, I’d love to stay with the sheriff’s office,” Dillon said, “That internship really opened my eyes. I worked in every department — jail, patrol, inventory — it was different every day and I loved that.”

Whether it’s in a patrol car or in uniform for her country, Dillon’s drive to serve is rooted in the same values that makes her a good teammate: loyalty, courage and heart. She hopes to leave behind a legacy that reflects that.

“These past two years especially, we’ve worked hard to rebuild this team,” Dillon said. “And I think the culture we’ve created — this drive to win, the closeness we have — that’s what I want to leave behind.”

To underclassmen and future athletes, Dillon offers some simple but heartfelt advice.

“Enjoy every second. It goes by so fast,” she said. “Take the friendships and the lessons with you. Don’t be too hard on yourself, it’s just a game — you should have fun playing it.”

As she prepares to turn the page on her college chapter, Dillon carries with her the lessons of the diamond and the dreams of public service. Hers is a story of strength, service and unwavering spirit — a true Hilltopper through and through.