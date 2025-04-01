Long-distance runners showcase strength and determination at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational

This past Thursday, the St. Edward’s Track and Field team attended the Texas State Bobcat Invitational, participating in the 800 meter race, the 5K, and the 10K.

Athletes pushed their limits across various distances. The competition featured multiple personal bests, a new school record and remarkable endurance.

Among the top competitors for the Hilltopper women’s 800 meter event, Juliana Merlo, Sarah Willson and Delaney Long all finished within a minute of each other with times of 2:18.20, 2:19.10 and 2:19.73; with Long earning a new ranking in the NCAA DII for the event.

“I’m kinda happy with how my races went,” Long said. “I ran a season best in the 800.”

Megan Ferrell, Adrianna Rodriguez and Taylor Latza displayed their endurance in the 800 meter with times of 2:36.02, 2:48.65 and 2:38.41, respectively. Their performances demonstrated strength and determination in the women’s division.

The men’s 800 meter followed, with Willie Odem finishing at 1:58.69. Javier Tillero clocked in at 1:59.49, his first race finishing sub two minutes. Josiah Guajardo followed closely with a time of 2:02.53, with Braden Cox following suit with times of 2:03.73.

“That was a PR (personal record) for me,” Tillero said. “It had been a goal that I didn’t achieve in high school, so it was amazing to finally break it.”

The long-distance events started with the women’s 5,000 meter race. Junior Mia Rivera dominated the event, beating her own previously held school record, with a new time of 17:44.52. She was followed by Jordan Sanders, Sammy Salazar and Myla Castillo to round out the event.

Next came the women’s 10,000 meter run, where Caroline Wildrick placed third overall, with a time of 39:06.74. Sydney Smith finished the race in 41:42.84, and Maggie Rittmeyer also put in a commendable effort, completing the race in 44:19.79.

“I’m happy with how consistently I was hitting my splits for the first four miles of the race,” Wildrick said. “This wasn’t my best performance in the 10K, but I’m happy with the effort I gave.”

Thursday night’s events came to an end with the completion of the men’s 10,000 meter run, where Arlo Gonzales placed third in the event with a time of 32:34.40 and Melecio Ortiz finished close behind with a time of 34:05.71.

“I think I did well. I’m not sure I’ve ever raced a 10K,” Gonzales said. “But I placed third, and ranked 69 in the NCAA DII, so I’m pretty happy with that as a freshman.”

The event was packed with excitement, as each runner showcased their dedication and hard work. With multiple athletes setting personal records and pushing themselves to the limit, the competition was a true testament to perseverance and athletic excellence.

As the season progresses, these results set the stage for even more thrilling performances ahead. Athletes will look to build on their successes when they travel to Nacogdoches to compete at Stephen F. Austin State University on April 11.