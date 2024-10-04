The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Breaking records, building bonds: The Guzman twins’ journey to cross-country success

Julia Klein, ReporterOctober 3, 2024
Courtesy of Omar and Ivan Guzman
Omar and Ivan Guzman (center) at the starting line, racing for the St. Edward’s cross-country team.

Twins and cross-country athletes Omar and Ivan Guzman have had a fantastic start to their senior season. The twin brothers have made a name for themselves as standout athletes on the team, balancing their intense training schedules with rigorous academic pursuits in biochemistry. From high-altitude training in Mexico, to record-breaking performances in Texas, the twins are driven by a shared competitive spirit that pushes them both to excel on and off the course.

The Guzmans’ running careers began unexpectedly. Initially soccer players, they discovered their aptitude for running when they ran laps as a part of their training.

“As a punishment, whenever we wouldn’t do something, we would have to run laps around the soccer field a lot,” Ivan said. “Things sparked from there. In middle school, we joined cross-country, and ever since eighth grade that’s kind of where we’ve been.”

One of their secret weapons is their experience training at high altitudes in Mexico. Born in South Bend, Indiana, the twins moved to Mexico when they were still kids and lived there for five years. Every summer, the brothers return to Mexico with their family, where they train at high altitudes. This exposure to thin air, where the oxygen is less dense, has given them an edge for competing in high altitude races, like in their recent meets in Denver, Colorado.

“I mean, training in altitude has so many aerobic benefits, acclimating to low partial oxygen pressures,” Omar said. “We already know kind of how to handle it, how to feel it out. So racing fast in Denver was not really much of a problem, knowing that we have hit fast paces in Mexico before.”

The Guzmans showcased the benefits of this high-altitude training in Denver, where they both placed in the top-30, with Ivan placing 28th, and Omar in 18th. The Guzmans’ success isn’t limited to high-altitude races. Omar made headlines recently when he set a personal best and school record in the 5K at the Texas A&M Invitational, a moment he described as a culmination of years of effort.

“I was just glad that all that training paid off,” Omar said. “It’s been a long journey, but at the end of the day, I really enjoyed the process of getting to that point, and hopefully I can do more.”

For Omar, the record is just one step in a much larger journey. He’s aiming for bigger accomplishments, including a potential trip to nationals and earning all-American status. Ivan, like Omar, also has his own goals for the season.

“In terms of just goals, hopefully, by conference, top 10 would be the goal. And I’m really hoping for a top 30 finish at regionals,” Ivan said. “I’m just trying to hopefully close that gap with my brother, so if (we don’t) qualify individually to the national meet, we can for sure do that as a team.”

The brothers operate from a place of healthy competition. As close as they are, they still maintain individual goals and ambitions, though they always come back to each other for support. Their shared experiences on the cross-country team have also created a unique bond with their teammates, making their college experience richer and more meaningful.

“We share a lot of the same mentalities and goals, of course, but definitely we help each other at our highs and lows,” Omar said. “We always have, that is our one true running partner, so we’re never really running alone. So it’s always fun to have (Ivan) and a kind of healthy competitiveness between us drives us into succeeding.”

Omar and Ivan Guzman preparing samples in the lab as a part of their chemistry research in the Thompson lab. (Courtesy of Omar and Ivan Guzman)

While their athletic success is impressive, Omar and Ivan are equally dedicated to their academic careers. Both are pursuing degrees in biochemistry and are involved in chemistry research, which often means juggling early morning practices and nearly 90-mile weekly run volumes with long hours in the lab and homework-heavy classes.

“It’s really been hard. Sometimes I have to sacrifice one thing for the other,” Omar said. “Unfortunately, last semester that was the case. Taking biochemistry II lab, I mean, these labs would go from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. sometimes, and we have practice at 6 a.m., so we’d have to be waking up at 5 a.m., so there has to be some limitations to what I can do there.”

Ivan also deals with the stress of balancing his studies and athletic career.

“The pressure of trying to maintain a healthy balance between study and just overall doing research and all the things we do here, they do say pressure builds diamonds,” Ivan said.

For both brothers, being part of the cross-country team has been a defining part of their college experience. Not only has it provided them with opportunities to excel in their sport, but it has also forged strong relationships with their teammates.

“It’s opened so many doors, just a lot of friendships and relationships,” Ivan said. “So it’s definitely been a blessing for sure.”

As Omar and Ivan continue to make strides both on the track and in the classroom, they exemplify the best of collegiate athletics — excellence in sport and studies, driven by passion and the bond of brotherhood. As their final season at St. Edward’s unfolds, one thing is certain: the Guzman’s are running toward greatness, side by side.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Rocha and her teammate, freshman Isabella Ruiz, celebrate the second goal of the game. Subbed back into the game after time on the bench and with 11 minutes left, Ruiz delivered a pass to in the center of the field, where Rocha fired off a clean shot, marking her sixth goal of the season.
From backyard to breakthrough: freshman Annie Rocha lights up the field after overcoming adversity
Freshman Annie Rocha prepares a play mid air. Even though this is Rocha’s first collegiate season, she leads the team in goals made, scoring six in the eight games she has played so far. Rocha scored both goals this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer falls to Lubbock Christian University 3-2 at home
Tony Zhong looks forward to developing not only the various Esports teams on campus, but strengthening a relationship with the student body. One of his initiatives is to host Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart tournaments in residence halls that students can take part in for fun and prizes. Esports will provide prizes, either esports gear, mics, headsets or Red Bulls- one of esports partnerships. “Get all of the residents, the students who are living on campus, involve them a little bit more,” Zhong said. “Of course, if you’re off campus, you can join as well, so kind of engaging the community in that aspect.”
St. Edward’s Esports scores new head coach Tony Zhong
Sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm had a stellar performance, setting the new St. Edward’s record for most saves in a game. This game was No. 14 ranked Colorado Mesa University’s first loss of the season and improves St. Ed’s record to a 2-2-1.
Hilltoppers dominate in 2-0 shutout over Colorado Mesa, goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm sets school record with 13 saves
Freshman forward Izaiah Garza crosses Urban Knights’ defense to maintain possession. During the 71 minutes that Garza was on the field, he had three shot attempts, one of them on goal.
Hilltoppers dominate possession but fall short against Urban Knights in intense 1-0 showdown
Student athletes have fun and participate in games during the first FCA meeting of the year. The meetings consist of bonding and community building activities, followed by a “huddle” and a Faith based message.
Faith on the field: Makenna Holloway revives Fellowship of Christian Athletes, uniting athletes through God
More in Sports / XC
Freshman Hogan Heikkinen runs for St. Edward's University's cross country team on Sept. 1 at the Southwestern-Concordia Opener.
Southwestern-Concordia Opener showcases freshmen cross-country runners
Cary recently stepped into his position at the new head coach from cross country and track & field with almost seven years of experience.
New cross country and track & field coach joins Hilltopper Athletics
Chaplin competes for the Hilltoppers at a recent track meet held at Trinity University. The team will compete at meets at Rice and the University of the Incarnate Word before heading to the Lone Star conference tournament at West Texas A&M next month.
Reflections on Life on the Hilltop with Cross Country Senior Michael Chaplin
Cecelia Hinz, one of the two seniors on the women's cross country team, made her mark on and off the field as she earned a 2019 Lone Star Conference Academic All-Conference selection.
Disappointment, regret, missed opportunities: Two senior athletes who lost their final season of college careers to the Coronavirus
Freshman cross country runner Jacob Hughey made SEU history this fall as he became the first student-athlete to earn All-Conference Performer for his impressive finish at the conference championship.
Freshman cross country runner makes SEU history, earns conference performance selection
With a fourth-place in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Preview, freshman Faith Brothers is already making noticeable contributions to program and plans on improving every race.
Women’s cross-country freshman sees bright future after fourth-place finish
More in Uncategorized
Rep. Colin Allred, like many politicians in the digital era, has adapted to having a website instead of campaign headquarters in different locations. Additionally, online videos and advertisements have taken the place of television programming.
OPINION: Nov. senate election will be close, but not easily won for Allred
Isaiah Saldivar, a freshman, is seen wearing a Y2K inspired shirt accompanied by a set of jewelry ranging from a striking spike bracelet to necklaces garnering religious iconography. “Well you can’t really shop for these clothes unless you want to pay full price,” Saldivar said. “Usually you go thrifting or I just shop on depop, which is like where people sell vintage clothes or clothes in general.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
Hilltoppers revolutionize campus style by redefining fashion expression
Sophomore forward Rainey Simmons prepares to set the ball back into the game and into Hilltoppers possession. Simmons played for 81 of 90 total minutes in the game.
Women’s soccer home opener ends in 1-0 loss against Lynn University
Jake Paul is now set to fight Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 instead of July 20 due to Tyson having health problems.
Jake Paul set to fight Mike Tyson… again?
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Senior Sienna Wight presented a piece of poetry as well as an A-Z flash fiction piece. An A-Z flash fiction piece is one that is composed of 26 lines which each start with a letter of the alphabet. With this, the author is challenged to compose a story in a creative manner under the requirements.
Literature, Writing and Rhetoric Department hosts Creative Writing Showcase with student writers