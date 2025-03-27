The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Leading by example, leaving a legacy: Senior Gavino Ramos reflects on his time at St. Edward’s

Michaela Fallon, ReporterMarch 27, 2025
Michaela Fallon / Hilltop Views
Gavino Ramos’ college career is coming to a close. The senior guard average 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in his last season. Early in January, Ramos reached the 1000-point mark in his career at the hilltop, a milestone that is a reflection of his impact and dedication to the program.

For Gavino Ramos, basketball has always been more than a sport — it’s been a foundation, a teacher and a lifelong companion. A kinesiology major and senior guard at St. Edward’s University, Ramos is closing out his college career not just with impressive stats, but with a legacy rooted in leadership, perseverance and purpose.

Raised in San Antonio alongside his sister Sofia, Ramos was immersed in sports from a young age. Though he tried everything early on, basketball ultimately won out. Watching his sister compete at a high level and spending countless weekends traveling for basketball tournaments fueled his love for the game.

That early exposure to elite competition sharpened his focus. By middle school, Ramos was training seriously and preparing for a future in basketball. In high school at Antonian College Prep, he stepped up when critical teammates graduated, taking on leadership roles and helping his team earn two state championships and personal accolades — including Player of the Year for the city in his senior season.

“I had much bigger roles on any team I played on, and that’s when I started to take it even more seriously,” Ramos said. “Realized that a lot of responsibility is gonna be on me.”

After high school, Ramos joined the Hilltoppers, a transition that required patience, resilience and belief in his own ability. His freshman year had its challenges. Playing time was inconsistent, and adapting to the college level took time. But he stayed the course.

“I never once thought I couldn’t do it, I stayed true to myself and to the work I put in,” Ramos said. “Not just this year, but for the past nineteen of my twenty two years.”

By his sophomore year, he earned a starting spot, and from there, his confidence grew. With each season, his role expanded, his voice got louder and his leadership became more prominent both on and off the court.

“It goes from, like, worry to confidence,” Ramos said. “I knew exactly where my shots were going to come from and what I needed to work on.”

Gavino’s journey wasn’t defined by stats alone. It was also shaped by relationships — especially with his coaches, professors and teammates. He credits Kristy Ballard as a pivotal academic mentor, helping him with everything from class schedules to personal support, and he’s especially grateful for Coach Cook’s guidance throughout his college career.

“He’s seen me at my lowest and at my highest. He’s helped me through basketball, life and school,” Ramos said. “He deserves a lot of credit for at least my personal development for sure.”

Another major influence was his roommate and teammate, Blake Nielsen. Despite injuries that sidelined Nielsen this season, his presence remained impactful.

“If I’ve ever had any issues — basketball, off the court, family — he’s the one I go to,” Ramos said. “

Through the highs and lows of college basketball, one thing that stood out to Ramos was the bond of the team. Whether it was locker room celebrations after tough wins or late-night hotel hangouts on road trips, those moments of connection were among his most cherished.

“Those locker rooms after tough wins—there’s nothing like it,” Ramos said. “It’s like a weight off your shoulders.”

On March 15, St. Edward’s played in the NCAA Tournament, facing fellow Lone Star Conference school Midwestern State University in the first round. The matchup was Ramos’ last college game, but it isn’t the end of his journey with basketball. (Michaela Fallon / Hilltop Views)

This past season, Ramos and his teammates faced more adversity than ever before. Key players transferred or were injured early, and close losses threatened to derail their goals. But the team responded with resilience. Despite the setbacks, the Hilltoppers pushed forward, eventually earning a spot in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

“The grit and perseverance of everybody got us through,” Ramos said. “We just kept our heads down and kept working.”

Now, as he reflects on his four years at St. Edward’s, Ramos takes pride in the culture he helped build — a blueprint for the next generation of players. As a Hilltopper, he’s embraced the values of pride, discipline and high character. He understands the importance of leaving the program better than he found it.

“A winning program and a bunch of high-character guys — that’s the legacy I want to leave behind,” Ramos said.

Looking ahead, Ramos plans to pursue a master’s degree and hopes to become a graduate assistant coach (G.A.), ideally staying with the St. Edward’s program. Coaching is his next dream, and he’s ready to begin the journey from player to mentor.

“Eventually, I want to be a coach – I want to stay around the sport as long as I can,” Ramos said. “This (St. Edward’s) is my number one option. If I can come back here to G.A., that’s what I wanna do.

He’s still in the early stages of planning for the future, but he knows his heart is in it. Whether at St. Edward’s or another program, Gavino wants to bring the same passion and work ethic to coaching that he brought to the court. Until then, his advice to the underclassmen is simple but powerful.

“Trust yourself. Bet on yourself,” Ramos said. “Stick with it, even when it’s tough — you’ll learn a lot about who you are.”

As his time as a student-athlete comes to a close, Ramos leaves St. Edward’s with pride in what he’s accomplished and hope for the program’s future. He may be handing over the jersey, but the culture he helped build will continue to grow for years to come.

