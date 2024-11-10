The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

St. Edward’s rugby club loses a rainy Homecoming match 38-19 to Baylor

Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints EditorNovember 10, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
St. Edward’s sophomore and number eight James Williams carries the ball before being tackled by Baylor players. “Number eights” are a position which plays with the “forwards” on the team, and they largely stay at the back of the scrum – they are often expected to break through the other team’s defense and move the ball forward.

The St. Edward’s University rugby football club lost their Homecoming game against Baylor, adding another loss to their currently winless 0-3 record.

The game, which was a part of the Homecoming weekend festivities, was held on Nov. 2 at the Lewis-Chen Family field following the men’s soccer match. A large crowd of students, alumni, administration and families gathered to cheer on the Hilltoppers.

However, this swath of fans was partly dissipated by sporadic rain showers.

“I came out today because I was excited to see my fellow members of the St. Edward’s community,” sophomore Antonella Viramontes said. “The rain definitely put a damper on things, but we are all still here. We’re all still pushing through it like the rugby team is.”

The game started with dynamic plays by St. Edward’s. With every scrum, the event which sees the eight biggest players from each team interlock to vie for the ball, St. Edward’s seemed coordinated and successful in gaining control.

With the aid of full back Jack Hennessy’s kicks and speed, St. Edward’s gained considerable territory against the Bears in the first 13 minutes of the match. Additionally with strong offensive pushes, St. Edward’s made two tries (a touchdown which gives a team five points) against Baylor, giving the Hilltoppers a 14-0 lead.

St. Edward’s full back Jack Hennessy punting the ball in order to bring it forward in one large motion. A punt, like in other sports, is done when a ball is dropped and is kicked before it reaches the ground. Hennessy made several punts throughout the game, with varying degrees of success. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)

Unfortunately, slips in St. Edward’s defense started to show, which allowed for Baylor to push through the left side and score two tries – evening out the score 14-13. The teams remained well-matched for most of the first half until the last two minutes when Baylor scored two more tries.

At the end of the first half and under heavy rain, the St. Edward’s Topperettes were set to perform a rendition of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ “Thunderstruck” routine. However, game officials cut the break short and pushed the Topperettes’ performance to after the game.

Dark clouds remained over the field, and the lack of field lights made the two teams play in low visibility. The Hilltoppers’ morale seemed to have dropped in the second half after Baylor swiftly took the lead before the half. Even a try by St. Edward’s in the first 10 minutes of the second half did not aid the lack of spirit. The second half concluded early with two minutes left on the clock, as the 38-19 gap was too big for St. Edward’s to make up.

“We started off great, there’s nothing better than seeing my fellow friends and St. Edward’s players on the field. I think seeing these people out here fueled up the boys,” former St. Edward’s rugby player Vincent Villanueva said. “We came up short, but it was a remarkable effort from everybody. It was also a great game to watch.”

The Homecoming game marked the rugby team’s first at-home appearance and their largest turnout this season.

“I just want to thank all of the fans, we could hear it and see it despite the rains,” rugby captain Remigio Vitores said. “I am proud of my team, we tried and played really hard. We’re sorry to disappoint.”

Rugby is set to play their next match against University of Dallas on Nov. 16 at the Lewis-Chen field.

