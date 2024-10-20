Women’s Club Volleyball dominates the court against St. Phillip College

The St. Edward’s Women’s Club Volleyball team scrimmaged St. Philip College on Oct. 10. The game started strong, with Lauryn Gonzalez serving an ace on the first point of the match.

“I feel very confident that we will win today’s match because we have been working on a lot of things,” Gonzalez said.

The first set began on a positive note, and halfway through, an intense rally had the crowd on their feet, when Melanee Vargas scored a point for SEU. A few points later, another exciting rally took place, and Ale Barreto blocked SPC, earning another point for SEU. Gonzalez finished the set with three consecutive aces, leading SEU to a 25-10 set victory.

The second set began with SPC serving, but SEU quickly took the point, showing their strength once again. Lauryn Gonzalez served, and SPC returned the ball. Clarissa Quiroz received it, allowing Gonzalez to set up Cat Brezina, who spiked it for SEU’s second point.

As the set continued, Hattie Miles spiked another ball powerfully after an assist from Gonzalez. Controversy arose midway through when the referee instructed SEU’s captain that they needed to serve from a specific spot due to visibility issues for SPC, causing a stir among spectators. Despite this, SEU maintained a lead until St. Philip closed the gap, bringing the score to 22-17 in SEU’s favor. Melanee Vargas then served an ace at set point, winning the second set 25-19.

In the third set, SEU aimed to finish strong. Gonzalez started with a powerful serve, but SPC managed to send the ball back, and SEU’s return hit the net, giving SPC the point. Midway through the set, Vargas’s consistent serves forced SPC to call a timeout to disrupt her momentum, but she came back even stronger. The Hilltoppers dominated the third set, with an intense rally at the end. Brezina delivered a cross court spike for the final point, securing the set at 25-9. SEU won the match 3-0.

The women’s club volleyball team returns to the court on Thursday, Oct 31.