Women’s volleyball team snaps three-game losing streak

St. Edward’s University women’s volleyball team swept Cameron University 3-0 — with set scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-15 — to pick up the Hilltoppers’ first win this season in Lone Star Conference play. The Hilltoppers came into the match after losing the three previous games, following an impressive 8-2 start to the season.

“We made adjustments mid-match, which we haven’t done,” St. Edward’s head coach Jared Te’o said. “Specifically on defense so it was good to see.”

The Hilltoppers were in control from the get-go, quickly going on 7-1 run en route to an 8-2 start, courtesy of a pair of aces from Cora Young and a pair of kills from Kat Neille.

The Cameron Aggies clawed their way back to take the lead 20-19. The Hilltoppers immediately responded with back-to-back kills by Addy Badley, set up by Althea Morris, to regain the lead and eventually lock down the first set 25-20.

Led by Badley’s 16 kills on an ultra-efficient .357 hitting percentage and stout defense limiting the Aggies to .109 hitting, the Hilltoppers cruised to a comfortable 25-17 win in the second set and a 25-15 win in the third..

Something the Hilltoppers will look to clean up are service errors. St Edward’s gave up eight points to the Aggies in the match, but it’s not something that Te’o is concerned about.

The Hilltoppers went on to face Oklahoma Christian University on Oct. 5 and lost 3-2 in the five-set game. They return to the court on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. against Dallas Baptist University.