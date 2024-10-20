DBU Patriots sweep SEU Hilltoppers 3-0 in thrilling volleyball match

The St. Edward’s Women’s Volleyball team faced the Dallas Baptist University (DBU) Patriots, who opened the Oct. 11 match with a powerful serve. SEU quickly responded with a strong spike from Addy Badley, scoring the first point.

In the first set, SEU started well, but DBU’s defensive back row consistently picked up every spike and tip from SEU, leading to several intense rallies. The Patriots won many of these rallies, adding points to their scoreboard. The Patriots were up 19 and Hilltoppers were down 11.

In one rally, Kat Neille and Badley went up to block DBU’s spikes. Ultimately, Neille’s block ended the rally, scoring for SEU. Despite this effort, DBU pulled ahead, prompting the Hilltoppers to call a timeout to strategize. The Patriots eventually closed out the first set, winning 25-16.

The Hilltoppers found their rhythm at the top of the second set, initially taking the lead. However, DBU fought back, catching up and turning up the intensity. The final point of the second set was especially thrilling, as Hilltoppers and Patriots battled neck and neck, each team briefly taking the lead. Ultimately, DBU secured the set at a close 27-25.

In the third set, SEU received DBU’s serve and quickly attacked, Clay scoring the first point. Throughout the set, SEU stayed close, maintaining just a two-point gap, with key plays like Neille disrupting DBU’s flow and setting up Clay to score.

A controversial moment arose when DBU questioned a referee’s call about whether the ball was in or out of bounds. Despite SEU’s efforts, including powerful spikes and blocks from Neille, Badley and Young, DBU held their lead. In one play, Neille and Young went up for a block and completely shut down DBU’s attack. However, the set ended with DBU winning 25-21, sealing the match 3-0.

The Hilltoppers went on to lose their following away games against Midwestern State University and Texas Woman’s University, bringing their overall record to 9-10 and Lone Star Conference record to 1-7. Their next game is on Friday, Oct. 25, against West Texas A&M University.