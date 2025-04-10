The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Hilltopper volleyball takes the court for spring ball in San Marcos

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterApril 9, 2025
Jack Connolly / Hilltop Views
The Hilltoppers didn’t shy from the challenge of facing multiple Division I programs. “We saw some athletes on the other side that we don’t normally see,” St. Edward’s head coach Jeremy Garcia said. “It was good for us, I think we handled them pretty well.”

St. Edward’s University women’s volleyball team continued its spring season on Saturday at the Texas State Spring Tournament in San Marcos, TX. The Hilltoppers squared off against University of the Incarnate Word and East Texas A&M University.

SEU vs. Incarnate Word

In their first match, St. Edward’s took on the Incarnate Word Cardinals of the Sun Belt Conference. The Cardinals went 17-11 in 2024. The first set was back-and-forth in the early goings — two service errors by the Cardinals allowed the Hillttoppers to take a 5-4 lead. The Cardinals took control of the first set and cruised to a 25-19 win.

In the second set, the Hilltoppers dialed in. St. Edward’s played nearly the entire set in front. Their largest lead was 15-7.

“I think the serve and pass game allowed us to get going in the second set,” St. Edward’s head coach Jeremy Garcia said. “We’ve got a couple of kids that can go back and get on a run. If we can put pressure on other guys, then we’re going to score a lot of points.”

The Cardinals did not go away lightly, utilizing a 9-2 run to get back into the set. They cut it to 17-16 before Addy Badley with a couple of key swings and blocks to halt Incarnate Word’s momentum. The Hilltoppers squeezed out a 25-20 victory in the second set.

“We’re moving Addy around to a couple of different positions,” Garcia said. “We know that we can rely on her to score a lot of points, offensively and defensively, so the more that we can have her on the court, the better we are going to be able to split with that.”

Due to time constraints, the Cardinals and Hilltoppers weren’t able to finish the third set. The Hilltoppers played from behind the entire set and it was called 17-9 in favor of the Cardinals.

Redshirt Senior Addy Badley (12) is a versatile piece the Hilltoppers will lean on this season. The Fort Worth, Texas, native started her career at Wichita State University and is entering her third season at St. Edward’s. (Jack Connolly / Hilltop Views)

SEU vs. East Texas A&M

St. Edward’s and the East Texas A&M Lions (formerly Texas A&M University – Commerce) met for the first time since the Lions moved up to Division I after the 2021-2022 school year.

East Texas A&M maximized its size advantage up front to control the pace in the first set. St. Edward’s countered with swift rotations and an aggressive attack. The Hilltoppers were flying around the court, and nothing was dropping without a body diving on the floor.

The team played with freedom and energy, constantly searching for the big swing or an ace serve. However, the Hilltoppers were swept; falling 25-15, 25-18 and 20-16.

A small sample size nonetheless, but a spirited effort against stiff competition sparks hope and optimism heading into Coach Garcia’s first season on the Hilltop.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
After previously beating her own 6K record and 3K record, Junior Mia Rivera beats her third race record with the 5K. "It’s a huge mental battle, especially with the distance," Rivera said. "I raced for time, not position, and was able to achieve an amazing PR and a new school record."
Long-distance runners showcase strength and determination at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational
Kobe Jaramillo is 7-0 on the season in ten starts. He is among the Lone Star Conference leaders in a number of statistical categories: first in strikeouts (75), innings pitched (75.0), second in opposing batting average (.205) and third in earned run average (2.57).
Lubbock Christian thumps St. Edward’s in series opener
Junior Jamison Kay led the Hilltoppers, ending the game with 22 points and eight rebounds; three offensive and five defensive.
St. Edward’s men’s basketball team falls to Midwestern State University in the NCAA DII tournament
Gavino Ramos’ college career is coming to a close. The senior guard average 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in his last season. Early in January, Ramos reached the 1000-point mark in his career at the hilltop, a milestone that is a reflection of his impact and dedication to the program.
Leading by example, leaving a legacy: Senior Gavino Ramos reflects on his time at St. Edward’s
Kobe Jaramillo has shined in his first half of the season as in his first year as a HIlltopper. He is 5-0 on the season and leads the LSC in strikeouts with 48.
Kobe Jaramillo’s strong start on the hilltop ties back to relationship with Coach Flores
The Hilltoppers STUNT team in action, showcasing their teamwork and dedication as they continue to grow as a team and gain experience in their first ever season of competition.
Young and determined: St. Edwards STUNT falls short to Dallas Baptist University
More in Sports / Volleyball
To new head coach Jeremy Garcia, being around high level volleyball has been a lifelong dream. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020, Garcia coached at Penn State and Duke University, until he got the unique opportunity to come back to his hometown and serve a head coach position early on in his career.
New volleyball head coach Jeremy Garcia reflects on his career, growth, passion, opportunity to return home
St. Edward’s volleyball players celebrate winning a point against Lubbock Christian. “We got a lot of great reps this week,” Davis said. “We were really focused, the energy was great, but now (she talked to the team) about learning how to trust ourselves throughout those rallies.”
St. Edward’s volleyball fades late to Lubbock Christian University in five set thriller
The 2016-17 women's basketball team celebrate their Heartland Conference championship. The season marked the best program record in the Heartland Conference and NCAA DII era, ending with a 20-9 overall and 10-1 at home. Head coach J.J. Riehl (second on the right) still holds the position and now works alongside Khiani Clark (center, back row) and Shakera Barnes (second to the left, middle row).
The St. Edward's women’s basketball and volleyball programs celebrate their 50th season on the hilltop
Badley is fighting in mid air for the domination of the net with a Patriot. Ultimately, the Patriots took the point but Badley put up a good fight at the net.
DBU Patriots sweep SEU Hilltoppers 3-0 in thrilling volleyball match
Melanee Vargas is about to spike the ball that SPC won't be able to receive. Scoring the point for SEU and pulling ahead of SPC. After scoring Melanee is up to serve.
Women’s Club Volleyball dominates the court against St. Phillip College
Redshirt junior right side Addy Badley led the Hilltoppers with a career-high 26 kills, to go along with three block assists. She is tied for third on the team with 103 kills this season.
Volleyball team suffers nail-biting loss to Oklahoma Christian University
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with “Hilltop Views” as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.