Cadet, Runner and Record Breaker: Mia Rivera balances practice, military training, academic excellence

Michaela Fallon, ReporterApril 9, 2025
Michaela Fallon
When asked, Rivera’s end goal is to improve and get better. “Doing everything I can to push myself, so that I’m able to break records week after week,” Rivera said. “I continue to improve, and then see where it takes me week after week.”

Mia Rivera’s day begins at 5 a.m. While most people are still sleeping, she’s already clocking miles. By sunrise, she lifts weights, leads a group of Air Force ROTC cadets through a grueling workout, and sets her sights on another record-breaking race. Rivera is a Division II cross country and track athlete at St. Edward’s University, a cadet in the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Texas at Austin and an aspiring physical therapist.

Her love for running started early, ignited by a childhood spent running through parks in El Paso alongside her brother. A coach encouraged them to join the city league cross country program, and by the age of five Rivera was racing in Junior Olympic events.

“We just really loved to run,” Rivera said. “It’s been in my life ever since.”

But it wasn’t until her junior year of high school that she realized she could use running as a pathway to college, or the military. She chose both.

Now a junior at SEU, Rivera is balancing a full academic load, track and cross country commitments, and her responsibilities in the Air Force ROTC. That includes leading fitness training for over 100 cadets as the Physical Fitness Officer — an experience that mirrors her goals of making a difference.

“I want to do something bigger than myself,” Rivera said. “I’m on this earth for a purpose, and I feel like joining the military is a great way to show how I’m going to make a difference.”

Mia’s military aspirations are more than symbolic. She plans to commission as an officer and pursue aerospace physiology, a high-octane role that involves working with pilots on G-force tolerance, oxygen levels and flying in fighter jets and bombers.

“It’s something I’d never be able to do in the civilian world,” Rivera said. “ I’m a bit of a daredevil, so that excites me.”

Her weekly schedule is packed with strategic intensity. Mondays begin with eight or nine-mile runs, followed by a lifting session in the afternoon. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for ROTC physical training — where she leads cadets before running again in the evening. Wednesdays and Fridays involve track workouts, and Saturdays are reserved for races or longer training sessions. Sunday is her only rest day. In between, she squeezes in 22 credit hours of coursework and time to study, often blocking time between classes or late into the night.

She credits her success coaches, advisors, athletic coaches and ROTC officers for helping her manage her ambitious schedule. Her calendar is her lifeline, packed with color-coded blocks of time carved out for everything from anatomy homework to Air Force leadership planning.

“Homework’s easy,” Rivera said. “It’s the studying that gets you if you’re not on it early.”

Reflecting on her experience as both a student and athlete, Rivera showed appreciation for the opportunities at St. Ed’s. “So that’s really cool, that I get to run here at St Ed’s and just be a student athlete,” Rivera said. “But overall, the school is amazing. Education, super good. I’ve learned so much here, too.”

Despite her packed schedule, Rivera has consistently raised the bar on the track. She holds multiple school records in distance events — and continues to break them, often beating her own times. Last week, she clocked a 17:44 in the 5K, and she’s now shooting for 17:20 — a time that would qualify her for Nationals.

“It’s like racing against myself, you’re your biggest competitor,” Rivera said. “I definitely think I have a shot.”

With each record she breaks, Mia knows she’s raising the standard for future women runners at St. Edward’s. While her performances are exceptional, she insists they’re not unreachable. And work is something Mia doesn’t shy away from.

“Recruitment standards are going to be pretty high,” Rivera said. “They’re definitely possible with hard work.”

Off the track, she speaks warmly about her time at St. Edward’s. The small class sizes, she says, have made a huge difference in her learning. In contrast to the massive lecture halls at UT, St. Edward’s offers the personal attention she needs to thrive. Beyond academics and athletics, Mia has found a home in Austin. The city’s outdoor culture — running trails, paddle boarding, yoga in the park — suits her perfectly.

Mia’s journey is far from over. Whether she’s soaring through the air in a fighter jet or crossing the finish line at Nationals, one thing is clear: she’s not done pushing herself.

