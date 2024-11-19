Alternative prom creates a space for students to authentically be themselves

In the dimly lit Mabee Ballrooms, students gathered dressed up in a mix of edgy and eclectic outfits for Danse Macabre, an alternative prom held by Topper Radio and Trans Wellness Organization (TWO). Unlike a highschool prom where the playlist may have included upbeat hits from the 2010s, older classics and at least one Ed Sheeran song, the music at Danse Macabre ranged from songs from iconic goth rock bands such as The Cure to post-grunge groups like System Of A Down.
Lynn is a freshman and this is his first semester working as an illustrator with Hilltop Views. Alongside illustrating, Lynn also dabbles in hard news reporting and writing opinion articles about topics they are passionate about.
Daniel Mendoza is Hilltop Views' photo editor. He's a current sophomore studying photography. Outside of Hilltop Views, Daniel's focus is toward his personal photo series and photography business titled León DC.
