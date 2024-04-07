Command C, Command V

Command G hosted a workshop on March 26, teaching students how to use the heat press on vinyl. To use a heat press, artists start in Adobe Illustrator and simplify a design so the cut line isn’t overlapping on itself. If it overlaps, it will just keep cutting through the vinyl. Once artists are satisfied with their design, they export it by compressing it and choosing a vinyl of their liking. Then the design is sent to the plotter with the heat press vinyl and they cut on the matte side. They don’t want it to cut through the plastic side because the plastic helps it stick to the fabric that you have, whether it be a t-shirt or a pencil bag. Before you put in the heat press you have to weed out the plastic part that you don’t want to be transferred to the fabric. Because you cut your design on the vinyl you still have to weed out the design. When you take out all the vinyl you don’t want it to get transferred to the fabric. In the end, after you have heat pressed it, you have to let it cool for thirty seconds then you can peel the excess plastic and then you’re done. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)