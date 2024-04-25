Fashion+on+the+Hilltop

Christine Stewart is an RA, and her outfit is a promotion for her fellow RA Jessica. Her top was made by Jessica which was on display at the St. Andre Market on April 16. She paired the new top with blue jeans. Stewart’s style is a mix of masculine and feminine depending on the day. “My older and younger sister for sure helped me evolve my style to what it is today,” Stewart said. She hopes that her outfit is perceived as someone who is inviting and wants to make friends. “I typically shop at Goodwill or other thrift stores, or even stores like Ross,” she said. “I like to save money.” Her favorite piece is for sure the shirt she bought from RA Jessica. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)