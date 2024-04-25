The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Fashion on the Hilltop

Jose De Luna, Staff WriterApril 25, 2024
Fashion+on+the+Hilltop
Jose De Luna

Christine Stewart is an RA, and her outfit is a promotion for her fellow RA Jessica. Her top was made by Jessica which was on display at the St. Andre Market on April 16. She paired the new top with blue jeans. Stewart’s style is a mix of masculine and feminine depending on the day. “My older and younger sister for sure helped me evolve my style to what it is today,” Stewart said. She hopes that her outfit is perceived as someone who is inviting and wants to make friends. “I typically shop at Goodwill or other thrift stores, or even stores like Ross,” she said. “I like to save money.” Her favorite piece is for sure the shirt she bought from RA Jessica. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)

This is Colby Fountain, and he is seen wearing a women’s dress-made shirt and some summer shorts. His style comes from his own passion and self expression. “I am not afraid to go against society and make a fashion statement,” Fountain said. “I view my body as real estate, and I’m going to decorate it well.” He doesn’t really look to other people for style inspiration but rather the clothes themselves. “I shop mostly online or on South Congress Ave(nue),” he said. His favorite items in his closet will always be his accessories and his shoes. He is also obsessed with Christian Louboutin and A-morir. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
This is Kayla Etienne, and she is seen wearing a green jacket on a green crop top with black leggings. Although she claims that she doesn’t really have any particular style, she would still categorize her style as comfy and cute. When shopping, she will pick items that look trendy. “I wouldn’t say I get my style inspiration from a specific person or anything,” Etienne said. She tends to shop at Old Navy, Ross and outlet stores going out of business. Currently, because it’s hot and humid, her favorite pieces of clothing are her dresses and skirts. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Resident Assistance (RA) Santiago Leon is seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt with black jeans. His fashion inspirations come from TikTok and Pinterest. He said he loves scrolling through every week to get new ideas and new color combinations. “I don’t have a defined style because sometimes I like to wear neutrals, while other days I might try rocking shorts with polos to more put together, or baggy clothes,” Leon said. He buys his clothes from Zara, H&M, Bershka, Legacy and Banana Republic. He loves his pants and his Adidas Sambas equally when it comes to choosing his favorite piece of clothing. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Jennie Pham is pictured wearing a very comfortable and cute outfit, styling a tank top striped shirt with a white skirt. The cherry on top is the red shoes that make her outfit really come together. Her fashion style is influenced by a little bit of everything from Asian, European and American. “I like a mix of where I’m from and from things that I like and where I live now,” Jennie said. She claims to not have a specific style. “I just want people to recognize me as Jennie,” she said. This is one of the reasons why she tends to wear colorful clothing. She also states that what she wears depends on her mood that day. She does her shopping in Vietnamese local brands and tailor shops, but also name brands like H&M, Uniqlo and sometimes Target. Her favorite item is her red shoes because she says that it can elevate any basic outfit. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Photo Stories
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Here is Liam Molina, a graphic design major using the heat press to transfer his design to the pencil. “We hold this event to show the students how to use the heat press and we would like to see them make their own design and heat press it,” Perea said.
Command C, Command V
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Senior Brian Romaniello is transferring batter to cooking trays, later cooking it to serve at dinner time. Students that are assigned kitchen duty in the morning usually cook lunch for the staff and the students to eat at noon. The other students who are assigned kitchen duty in the afternoon cook large amounts of food for Andre Houses biggest service provided: dinner. The average number of meals served during the week is around 500. Dinner preparations start in the early afternoon with students working with the volunteer chefs to make different foods each week. Whatever leftovers there are after serving the guests, students pack it up, drive to the CORE house and eat dinner together.
Spring Break Experience with Andre House
More in Photo Stories
Happy Feet started their three-mile walk by heading down toward the Recreation Athletic Center (RAC) and all the way behind Fleck Hall. “I was able to grow closer with everyone else who was walking, really enjoying the weather, and really taking advantage of the early morning walk,” Damaris Martinez, freshman (left) said.
LET'S GET SEU!!
Hilltop Views Social Media Editor Bruno Fusaro and his friend Jacob Zivin sit by the lawn talking and working while enjoying the day. “The weather is so nice for a year now we have been coming and even bought the blacket to always come and have a lot of fun,” Fusaro said. Zivin talks to Fusaro about the weather and how they are enjoying their time on the lawn. “Good grass, there’s good sunlight, and good shade with it also being a very social area versus the lawn by Trustee,”Zivin said.
The center of the hilltop
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night
Comfort Canines at the Hilltop
Comfort Canines at the Hilltop
More in Photoessay
Command G Cupid’s Corner
Command G Cupid’s Corner
Students emphasize self-love for Valentine’s Day
Students emphasize self-love for Valentine’s Day
Professor Downs sews passion for quilting and teaching together
Professor Downs sews passion for quilting and teaching together
Ballet Folklorico: Students turn unwanted items into value
Ballet Folklorico: Students turn unwanted items into value
“This is a great spot,” Clarissa Cavazos said. “I love this area because you see most of the campus and the fire brings it all together. I heard about this event when I was by Meadows Cafe and it’s a great place to tell people about these kinds of events. I look forward to more events like this one.”
Hilltoppers gather for social s'mores night
Shopping for upcycled and second-hand clothes helps the students show their authentic style.
St. Edward's University never goes out of style

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *