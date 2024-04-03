Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion

St. Edward’s diversity is spread throughout, providing a variety of majors, international inclusion. and organizations; because of this, many are influenced from different areas allowing students to express themselves in a unique and authentic manner. Many students express their identity through their sense of fashion. Maggie Phelps, a sophomore studying photography, sees her style not following a specific trend but instead allows color and silhouettes to unfold her identity. “I like to wear colors that look good on me and enhance my features,” Phelps said. “I like to focus a lot on the silhouette of clothes and how it ends up looking. I would describe it as a color such as jewel tones and a lot of black.” Although Phelps’ outfits don’t associate with any trending style, she is rather inspired by what ‘80s goth and New Wave. Phelps’ style focuses on her makeup, specifically creating editorial eye design that correlates with her clothes. Phelps continues to express the benefits of focusing on silhouettes and colors. “It gives you so much more freedom on what you’re going to wear, because you then don’t have to think about ‘I’m insecure about this’ or ‘It’s going to highlight this’ you’re just thinking more so about the clothing shapes rather than you in the clothes,” she said.