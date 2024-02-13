Professor+Downs+Sews+passion+for+quilting+and+teaching+together

The Innovation Lab is hosting professor Jeffery Downs, the director of the Writing Center, in a multi-series workshop every other Wednesday on hand-quilting. This is a traditional technique that originated approximately in medieval times, sewing multiple layers, the top, the batting and the back to make a quilt using a needle by hand. Choosing a specific fabric, pattern and purpose for it is what makes a quilt more than just a practical piece for staying warm. It is an act that takes long hours and is driven by passion, creativity, connection and ultimately, art. In the first session, students shared their experience with quilting, learned about key terms and Downs’ extensive history and love for the craft.