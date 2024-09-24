Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music

Topper Radio is a student-run radio station, but for those involved they see the importance of their voice. Junior Joshua De La Cruz (right) and senior President Uma Dietzel (left) hosted their weekly show “Fight Club” sharing commentary on related pop culture topics while presenting diverse music to their audience.

“We (Topper Radio) were founded back in 2013 with hopes of spreading music and creating community around that,” Dietzel said. “Since a lot of people find music as a way to connect with one another, we want to keep Topper Radio a safe space and to allow people to express themselves if they are unable to.”