Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music

Daniel Mendoza, Photo EditorSeptember 24, 2024
Topper Radio is a student-run radio station, but for those involved they see the importance of their voice. Junior Joshua De La Cruz (right) and senior President Uma Dietzel (left) hosted their weekly show “Fight Club” sharing commentary on related pop culture topics while presenting diverse music to their audience. 

 

“We (Topper Radio) were founded back in 2013 with hopes of spreading music and creating community around that,” Dietzel said. “Since a lot of people find music as a way to connect with one another, we want to keep Topper Radio a safe space and to allow people to express themselves if they are unable to.”

Prior to every “Fight Club” show, Dietzel downloads all of the songs they plan to feature in their lineup. Dietzel and De La Cruz’s first “Fight Club” show consisted of 18 songs from Charli xcx, Sky Ferreira, Hippo Campus and more. Sometimes Dietzel and De La Cruz curate their radio show by genre and other times by songs they are currently listening to. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Dietzel and De La Cruz’s “Fight Club” show starts every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Between every few tracks played, Dietzel and De La Cruz break into discussion segments and discuss current entertainment and pop culture topics. The chemistry between Dietzel and De La Cruz is humorous, authentic and light hearted. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
At Topper Radio’s office, there is a wall filled with polaroids. These photographs showcase students who have hosted their own show throughout recent years.
“As an organization we value community, creating a third space for people,” Dietzel said. “Because a lot of young people don’t have a third space, we want to be that third space to allow them to explore parts of themselves.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
For Topper Radio’s first general meeting, students were offered the opportunity to pay their dues which financially support their programs and station. This semester, Topper Radio will be able to program 20 shows hosted by students.
“Topper Radio allows students to have their own show or podcasts,” junior and Secretary Jasmine Chapa said. “We also do press passes, so if there’s a band you really like, we can potentially get you to shoot photos and write an article about them. We also do a lot of live music events.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
For newcomers interested in debuting their own Topper Radio show, but who don’t have much knowledge of using their software, Dietzel and other staff will host open studio time. The aim of this is to train Topper Radio members on how to host their own show and get them familiar with their systems, such as Music Mix and Live365. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Topper Radio is an organization that values community, inclusivity and providing a voice for students around campus through music.
“Being vice president has allowed me to have a voice, where I can influence things, make inclusivity for all and be a team member,” senior and Vice President Desiree Lugo-Marquez said. “I think people should join Topper Radio if they wanna meet other people and get into the music culture in Austin.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Daniel Mendoza, Photo Editor
Daniel Mendoza is Hilltop Views' photo editor. He's a current sophomore studying photography. Outside of Hilltop Views, Daniel's focus is toward his personal photo series and photography business titled León DC.