The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Spooky Goat Fest puts the “fun” in fundraising

Daniel Brannon, PhotographerNovember 5, 2024
Spooky Goat Fest is a new homecoming week event organized by Student Involvement and the Recreation and Wellness team. With the previously successful “Pie a Hilltopper” event, they decided to add a few more activities and turn it into a Halloween day and homecoming week event. (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Justin Trevino, a junior student, volunteered to sit in the dunk tank, raising funds for Big Event, a student-run community service project. Trevino volunteered for Spooky Goat Fest and was happy to be there. “It’s been going great today, I’m part of a Topper Cup team, representing the College Assistant Migrant Program (CAMP),” Trevino said. (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
When Trevino eventually tapped out of the dunk tank, junior Luis Rios came to fill in his position in the hot seat (which turned out to be very cold). This is Rios’s third year participating in SEU Homecoming events, and he enthusiastically expressed his interest in doing it again next year, even after being dunked in cold water by his fellow students. Rios was more than happy to sit in the dunk tank in order to support Big Event. (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Lead Campus Vibrancy Ambassador and senior student Christine Stewart worked with her team and campus organizations to put this event together. Stewart was seen all around the event, keeping everything running smoothly. For the majority of the time, Stewart was working with the dunk tank, chasing the poorly-aimed balls that landed far past the dunk target. Despite the never-ending ball retrieval, Stewart enjoyed the experience. “It’s been a lot of fun, I really hope that this continues (in the coming years),” Stewart said. (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Antonio Gonzales, a freshman at SEU, participated in the “Pie a Hilltopper” activity, using his one free event ticket. When asked if Gonzales would purchase more tickets to support the fundraising for Big Event and the Hilltoppers, Gonzales said he was unaware that the money collected would be going to these organizations. “I did not know that, I might have to buy another one,” Gonzales said.
It seems that Spooky Goat Fest could have benefitted from more communication and publicity. The timing and length of the event could be an area of improvement to consider when planning for next year. The timeframe of 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a Thursday was a slight inconvenience for students like Gonzales, who arrived less than 30 minutes before the end of the event. When asked if the timing would be reconsidered in future planning, event organizer Dawson Pressel replied, “Yeah, or even extending it? Yeah, because it’s tough with that lunchtime (and) if people are in class or not, so for sure.” (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Dawson Pressel, assistant director of student involvement, worked closely with Stewart to put this event together. While the rest of the activities are new, Pie-a-Hilltopper has been an annual event on campus. “It’s just been kind of a stand-alone,” Pressel said. “So this year we wanted to kind of spice it up a little bit, especially because it’s on Halloween this year.” Dawson expressed contentment with how Spooky Goat Fest turned out, saying “it seems like it’s been a really good outcome.” When asked about potentially doing the event again next year, she responded, “I’ll have to chat with the team and see kind of how they felt about it and then we’ll go from there.” (Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Photo Stories
St. Edward’s students strut their stuff at the Ballroom Extravaganza
St. Edward’s students strut their stuff at the Ballroom Extravaganza
SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday
SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday
Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music
Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music
Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding
Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding
Isaiah Saldivar, a freshman, is seen wearing a Y2K inspired shirt accompanied by a set of jewelry ranging from a striking spike bracelet to necklaces garnering religious iconography. “Well you can’t really shop for these clothes unless you want to pay full price,” Saldivar said. “Usually you go thrifting or I just shop on depop, which is like where people sell vintage clothes or clothes in general.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
Hilltoppers revolutionize campus style by redefining fashion expression
The Gems of Austin
The Gems of Austin
More in Photo Stories
Fashion on the Hilltop
Fashion on the Hilltop
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Here is Liam Molina, a graphic design major using the heat press to transfer his design to the pencil. “We hold this event to show the students how to use the heat press and we would like to see them make their own design and heat press it,” Perea said.
Command C, Command V
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
More in Photoessay
Senior Brian Romaniello is transferring batter to cooking trays, later cooking it to serve at dinner time. Students that are assigned kitchen duty in the morning usually cook lunch for the staff and the students to eat at noon. The other students who are assigned kitchen duty in the afternoon cook large amounts of food for Andre House's biggest service provided: dinner. The average number of meals served during the week is around 500. Dinner preparations start in the early afternoon with students working with the volunteer chefs to make different foods each week. Whatever leftovers there are after serving the guests, students pack it up, drive to the CORE house and eat dinner together.
Spring Break Experience with Andre House
Happy Feet started their three-mile walk by heading down toward the Recreation Athletic Center (RAC) and all the way behind Fleck Hall. “I was able to grow closer with everyone else who was walking, really enjoying the weather, and really taking advantage of the early morning walk,” Damaris Martinez, freshman (left) said.
LET'S GET SEU!!
Hilltop Views Social Media Editor Bruno Fusaro and his friend Jacob Zivin sit by the lawn talking and working while enjoying the day. “The weather is so nice for a year now we have been coming and even bought the blacket to always come and have a lot of fun,” Fusaro said. Zivin talks to Fusaro about the weather and how they are enjoying their time on the lawn. “Good grass, there’s good sunlight, and good shade with it also being a very social area versus the lawn by Trustee,”Zivin said.
The center of the hilltop
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night