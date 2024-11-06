Skip to Content
Spooky Goat Fest puts the “fun” in fundraising
Spooky Goat Fest is a new homecoming week event organized by Student Involvement and the Recreation and Wellness team. With the previously successful “Pie a Hilltopper” event, they decided to add a few more activities and turn it into a Halloween day and homecoming week event. ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Justin Trevino, a junior student, volunteered to sit in the dunk tank, raising funds for Big Event, a student-run community service project. Trevino volunteered for Spooky Goat Fest and was happy to be there. “It’s been going great today, I’m part of a Topper Cup team, representing the College Assistant Migrant Program (CAMP),” Trevino said. ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
When Trevino eventually tapped out of the dunk tank, junior Luis Rios came to fill in his position in the hot seat (which turned out to be very cold). This is Rios’s third year participating in SEU Homecoming events, and he enthusiastically expressed his interest in doing it again next year, even after being dunked in cold water by his fellow students. Rios was more than happy to sit in the dunk tank in order to support Big Event. ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Lead Campus Vibrancy Ambassador and senior student Christine Stewart worked with her team and campus organizations to put this event together. Stewart was seen all around the event, keeping everything running smoothly. For the majority of the time, Stewart was working with the dunk tank, chasing the poorly-aimed balls that landed far past the dunk target. Despite the never-ending ball retrieval, Stewart enjoyed the experience. “It’s been a lot of fun, I really hope that this continues (in the coming years),” Stewart said. ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Antonio Gonzales, a freshman at SEU, participated in the “Pie a Hilltopper” activity, using his one free event ticket. When asked if Gonzales would purchase more tickets to support the fundraising for Big Event and the Hilltoppers, Gonzales said he was unaware that the money collected would be going to these organizations. “I did not know that, I might have to buy another one,” Gonzales said. It seems that Spooky Goat Fest could have benefitted from more communication and publicity. The timing and length of the event could be an area of improvement to consider when planning for next year. The timeframe of 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a Thursday was a slight inconvenience for students like Gonzales, who arrived less than 30 minutes before the end of the event. When asked if the timing would be reconsidered in future planning, event organizer Dawson Pressel replied, “Yeah, or even extending it? Yeah, because it’s tough with that lunchtime (and) if people are in class or not, so for sure.” ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)
Dawson Pressel, assistant director of student involvement, worked closely with Stewart to put this event together. While the rest of the activities are new, Pie-a-Hilltopper has been an annual event on campus. “It’s just been kind of a stand-alone,” Pressel said. “So this year we wanted to kind of spice it up a little bit, especially because it’s on Halloween this year.” Dawson expressed contentment with how Spooky Goat Fest turned out, saying “it seems like it’s been a really good outcome.” When asked about potentially doing the event again next year, she responded, “I’ll have to chat with the team and see kind of how they felt about it and then we’ll go from there.” ( Daniel Brannon / Hilltopviews)