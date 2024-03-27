LET’S GET SEU!!

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
Hilltop Views
Jose De Luna, Staff WriterMarch 26, 2024
Happy Feet meets up in front of Meadow’s Coffeehouse for their three-mile event. Due to weather conditions, they decide to walk the three miles although they usually jog or run. “We are running, jogging and walking,” senior Annie Castillo (left) said. “Our organization is all about inclusivity so, we don’t really worry about the pacing.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Castillo is now the leader of Happy Feet. Her and her fellow Happy Feet members love to prompt a healthy mind and body. “Having an organization on campus that supports mental health and movement is really important for students in college because having that outlet of stress relief is our goal as Happy Feet.” Castillo said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Fellow Happy Feet leader Reagan Zuniga (right) shows other members what to stretch and how to stretch before their three-mile walk. “We have to make sure we stretch our bodies right because even though we may be walking we can still injure our sleeves,” Zuniga said. “Stretching is also a way to warm up your body and prepare it for whatever you are about to do.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Happy Feet started their three-mile walk by heading down toward the Recreation Athletic Center (RAC) and all the way behind Fleck Hall. “I was able to grow closer with everyone else who was walking, really enjoying the weather, and really taking advantage of the early morning walk,” Damaris Martinez, freshman (left) said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Zuniga walks alongside Alec Vigil (right). This is Vigil’s first time participating in a Happy Feet event. “I feel like it’s really important to move and I am a really active person,” Vigil said. “I can’t really do long distance when it comes to running, but they are going to walk the three miles, and I felt more comfortable joining them.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Castillo and Martinez are on their last few more steps to being done with the three miles. They pass by the front of Jacques Dujarié Hall. “Me and Damaris talked about how we are feeling this week and we unpacked everything that we are going through,” Castillo said. “Essentially post spring break and update each other on how everything is going.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Happy Feet debriefed on their next upcoming events and teased a major event involving several other campus groups like Student Involvement, RecWell and even the Health and Counseling Center. “We have an event coming up in April where we do a campus wide 5K and we are trying to spread the word by making posters and T-shirts,” Zuniga said. “We hope that with that event our club Happy Feet will have more of a social presence on campus.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Zuniga finishes explaining to the other members about the big upcoming event for Happy Feet and also mentioned that her and friend are in a running club outside of St. Edward’s. “ We meet on South Congress Avenue at Jo’s Coffee Shop every Tuesday with a bunch of other people from different age ranges and it’s a lot of fun,” Zuniga said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
