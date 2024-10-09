SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday

The purpose of Students For Sustainability (SFS) and SERVE 1 Day events at St. Edward’s University is for students to gain the ability to not only volunteer and give back in a variety of ways, but to connect with those who share the same values. Senior Heather Pitre (left) and senior Christine Stewart share the importance of what SERVE 1 Day is, and how important it is to find connections within the community of SFS.

“I started doing SERVE 1 Day when I was a freshman and immediately felt connected to it because it has always been a joy of mine to give back and volunteer,” Pitre said. “Currently, I am a member of SERVE Austin, which works a lot with SERVE 1 Day. It is a weekly commitment to volunteering, and so we [SERVE Austin] work a lot in The Huddle and create community through volunteering. I love working any SERVE 1 Day and also being a part of SERVE Austin because I have gained a new sense of responsibility and communal feeling through the volunteer work I commit myself to. I am so happy I am a part of SERVE Austin and SERVE 1 Day because I have met so many other students who share the same passion as me, and we are all able to create change together through this organization.”