SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday

Annie Kuzmanovski, ReporterOctober 9, 2024
The purpose of Students For Sustainability (SFS) and SERVE 1 Day events at St. Edward’s University is for students to gain the ability to not only volunteer and give back in a variety of ways, but to connect with those who share the same values. Senior Heather Pitre (left) and senior Christine Stewart share the importance of what SERVE 1 Day is, and how important it is to find connections within the community of SFS. 

“I started doing SERVE 1 Day when I was a freshman and immediately felt connected to it because it has always been a joy of mine to give back and volunteer,” Pitre said. “Currently, I am a member of SERVE Austin, which works a lot with SERVE 1 Day. It is a weekly commitment to volunteering, and so we [SERVE Austin] work a lot in The Huddle and create community through volunteering. I love working any SERVE 1 Day and also being a part of SERVE Austin because I have gained a new sense of responsibility and communal feeling through the volunteer work I commit myself to. I am so happy I am a part of SERVE Austin and SERVE 1 Day because I have met so many other students who share the same passion as me, and we are all able to create change together through this organization.”

During community garden work days for SERVE 1 Day, students participate in multiple activities to give back and tend to the loveable garden and food forest, including pruning, pulling weeds, or something as simple as tending to the growing plants. Pitre participated in pruning the rosemary, to help it grow and thrive. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
“To some people, volunteering — or more specifically working in a garden or anything like that — can seem like a chore, but I feel with my whole heart that I genuinely enjoy it and look forward to the opportunity to work for SERVE Austin,” Stewart said.
SERVE 1 Day allows students to participate in volunteer work, both on campus and at local parks, gardens or trails in the city.
“I really love the volunteer opportunities on campus, like the garden or trails, but I also think it’s super cool that SERVE 1 Day gets involved in other places in Austin,” Stewart said. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)

 

 

“I’m the OC [Orginization Consultant] navigator for campus navigator, so a lot of my responsibilities are taking people to this garden once a month, and I love collaborating with SERVE 1 Day,” junior Sarah Calvin said. “I’ve been doing SERVE 1 Day since freshman year, so I consider the community garden a really special place to me. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this organization for this long and to grow with it.”
SERVE 1 Day gives students like Calvin the opportunity to grow with the organization through the years and welcomes absolutely anyone who wants to help. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
“I started participating in SERVE 1 Day when I was a sophomore, and I wasn’t really aware of SERVE 1 Day, but when a friend who was a regular volunteer asked for me to come as well, I was like ‘why not?’” senior Andrew Banda said. “After that, I came to every SERVE 1 Day because all the leaders introduced me to the work they were doing, and I felt really connected to it. I’m so happy I continued with it, it’s taught me so much.”
Banda raked invasive plants to diminish any pesticides or trash that may hurt any of the precious plants or vegetables grown by students in the community garden. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
“I love SERVE 1 Days because they get everyone involved and together,” junior Justin Trevino said. “We all are able to work toward a common goal and create a beautiful garden all together, or clean up trails and create a difference.”
Trevino used a specific tool to get rid of any extra bamboo, so it does not lead to overgrowth.
“It’s important to keep in mind, of course, to be safe during work days like these, but also to have fun,” Trevino said. “You are out in nature and that is a beautiful thing, and it’s important to stay focused and positive. In the future, you can always associate the work with a positive experience, and that’s how I always feel leaving any SERVE 1 Day event.” (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
Volunteer days in the community garden serve to get students to participate in volunteering and to introduce them to personal connections that can last the rest of their time as students. Volunteers of SERVE 1 Day have all described themselves as innovators, for the leaps they took to create a change and a connection. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
If you are looking for the chance to volunteer in any sort of way, especially outdoors, SERVE 1 Day serves as a beautiful opportunity.
“As a representative for SFS and SERVE 1 Day, I think it is most important to show students how anything you can push yourself to do in terms of sustainability practices or to mend your campus garden, can create such a change personally and to your community,” said Amy Concilio, Ph.D., associate professor of environmental science and policy. “It lights me up to see so many students involved, and we can’t wait to expand our volunteer days. It is a wonderful and very impressive thing to see.”
SERVE 1 Day requires no fee and no background in volunteering. Just have a kind, open and positive mindset, and get ready to embrace the beautiful campus garden and food forest. (Annie Kuzmanovski / Hilltop Views)
