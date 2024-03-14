The center of the hilltop

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Jose De Luna, Staff WriterMarch 13, 2024
Hilltop Views Social Media Editor Bruno Fusaro and his friend Jacob Zivin sit by the lawn talking and working while enjoying the day. “The weather is so nice for a year now we have been coming and even bought the blacket to always come and have a lot of fun,” Fusaro said. Zivin talks to Fusaro about the weather and how they are enjoying their time on the lawn. “Good grass, there’s good sunlight, and good shade with it also being a very social area versus the lawn by Trustee,”Zivin said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Alexia Duncan and her friend Lizzette Ponce taking a break out on the lawn. “It’s a really nice space to sit down and relax,” Ponce said. Ponce and Duncan take this time to get some work done while enjoying the beautiful day. “It is such a beautiful day,” Duncan said. “It’s so warm outside, and it’s the perfect day to be out here.” (Jose De Luna)
Andrew Moncada lies on the lawn scrolling on his phone while taking a break from classes and extracurriculars. Moncada is also trying to get people to take a survey about the Wild Basin Creative Research Center. “Instead of sitting inside, it is such a beautiful day that I wanted to enjoy it and lay on the grass outside,” Moncada said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Sandra Chapa, small business owner of Beaded by Sandy, has a booth promoting her business during the Women’s Expo on Ragsdale lawn for Women’s History Month. “I think it’s a great place to meet their local creators and to be inspired to make friends,” Chapa said. (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Residents Assistant Nina Hernandez and Residents Assistant Ren Mooney are co-creators of Lavender Ladybugs. This is a local women-owned business that tables for the Women’s Expo on Ragsdale lawn. “Ragsdale has so much traffic for students; this is where they go to their classes and come back to get lunch and it’s genuinely the perfect spot for our business,” Hernandez said. “Whenever students sit on the lawn it prompts the space and also having music playing also helps because it brings a sense of community.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Ocirema Leal is sitting with her friends enjoying the sun and the weather. “Ragsdale lawn brings everyone together as a community,” Leal said. “It’s so beautiful to come out here and lay down and tan. It’s a well known spot to lay down and chill.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
Residents Assistant Santiago Leon sits with his friends relaxing, having fun and enjoying the sun. “I think this is the place where you can have the best sunlight during this time of day,” Leon said. “The weather is beautiful and so is the scenery. You are able to see everything, like Main Building and the seal.” (Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views)
