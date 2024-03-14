The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Blue Rhythmic authentic expression

Marlee Claes, ReporterMarch 13, 2024
Blue+Rhythmic+authentic+expression
Marlee Claes

You’ll know them by their blue and black staple: Blue Rhythmic Dance is a creative movement dance group on campus focused on collaboration, community and creativity. 

Blue Rhythmic founder and co-director Sarah Calvin was inspired to start a dance group on campus by a BLiPSWiTCH class she attended. BLiPSWiTCH is a project-based dance company that aims to create authentic expression worth spreading across physical and emotional barriers. After the class, she knew this is a club that St. Edward’s needs. (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
Co-director of Blue Rhythmic Sofia Cruz has been dancing her whole life in a classically trained manner and coming to college she “wanted to find someplace that was judgment free” with room for growth. ”That’s what Blue Rhythmic is,” Cruz said. (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
Blue Rhythmic is about experimenting with your body and pushing it. “We do some weird stuff,” Calvin said. “We will take something like walking around and make it so awkward and weird, but it’s such a beautiful thing because we all have these bodies and it’s all about how we take up space.” (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
As a creative movement dance group, Blue Rhythmic plays with different ideas and concepts in dance. This class was focused on the idea of push and pull with the dancers pairing up pretending like they were connected by an invisible string. “Blue Rhythmic has even helped with my physical insecurities,” Cruz said. “It’s made me realize that it doesn’t matter what I look like in my clothes, I can still use my body to do what I want it to.” (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
Calvin is very intentional with her goal for this group. With the help of Student Government Association and Recreation and Wellness, Blue Rhythmic has been able to be a completely free group on campus with no dues or fees. “I knew I didn’t want people to pay for this group,” Calvin said. “I feel like moving around in your own body should be free.” (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
The group plans to have an end-of-year gathering to showcase all their work throughout the semester. The gathering will focus on video work and other media work they have done. This event will be open to all family, friends and Blue Rhythmic supporters. In the fall semester, they typically put on a show, and in the spring semester they play with multimedia. This helps the dancers get experience with various different aspects of the dance world. (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)
Blue Rhythmic wants to be a place for anyone interested. “We are very welcoming of all skill levels and different dance backgrounds,” Cruz said. “We will never turn anyone away.” Free classes for all levels of dance are held every Thursday at 7:45 p.m. in the RAC studio. (Marlee Claes / Hilltop Views)

 
