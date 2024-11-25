Students For Sustainability, Topper Radio partner for s’mores event

Topper Radio and Students for Sustainability (SFS) joined forces to host a sweet s’mores night event Nov. 14. Students, like Mackenzie Lewis (left) and Elliana Guadardo , flocked to the SFS community garden to roast marshmallows over a fire and take in the stars with a soundtrack that perfectly fit the event. After a busy week, students could unwind over the smoky fire.

“I had a very stressful week, and I was like, you know what? Might as well go get s’mores while I’m at it,” attendee Guadardo said. “(The community garden) is very close to where I’m living. So just walking down here, this wasn’t inconvenient at all, so it was more for fun.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)