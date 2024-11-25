The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Students For Sustainability, Topper Radio partner for s’mores event

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterNovember 25, 2024
Emma Sutton

Topper Radio and Students for Sustainability (SFS) joined forces to host a sweet s’mores night event Nov. 14. Students, like Mackenzie Lewis (left) and Elliana Guadardo , flocked to the SFS community garden to roast marshmallows over a fire and take in the stars with a soundtrack that perfectly fit the event. After a busy week, students could unwind over the smoky fire.

 

“I had a very stressful week, and I was like, you know what? Might as well go get s’mores while I’m at it,” attendee Guadardo said. “(The community garden) is very close to where I’m living. So just walking down here, this wasn’t inconvenient at all, so it was more for fun.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)

SFS vice president, Ellie Westby (left), and SFS president, Nina Collard pose with sticks they’ve gathered from the community garden to feed the fire used for roasting marshmallows. The fire blazed from 7 to 9 p.m. in the garden. SFS has hosted this event for the past couple years and was happy to bring it back.
“The s’mores event is an annual event that we do, honestly every semester,” Collard said. “It’s been going since I’ve been a freshman, and it’s a really fun event that a lot of people turn out to. We get to know the people who are interested in what we’re doing and talk to them and get to know them a little bit on a closer level. So, it’s a really fun community building event that I think we all look forward to every year.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
SFS financial adviser, Amelia Valencia, tends to the fire with sticks collected by other SFS members. Originally, Topper Radio was supposed to have live music along with the s’mores, but they had a hard time finding bands to participate.
“During our time of reaching out to musicians, we were unable to find anything,” Topper Radio President Uma Dietzel said. “Usually, since we are a pretty small radio station and club, we aren’t able to afford paying a lot of artists since a lot of the money that we are saving up right now is for our upcoming music festival in the spring, Goat Fest. So, most of the money that we will need for them will go to pay artists then.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
The community garden was decorated with lights, and a table was set up for students to get supplies for assembling their s’mores. There were graham crackers, jumbo marshmallows and several chocolate options. Students debated whether a golden toasty marshmallow or a burnt one was best for making s’mores.
“I kind of wing it, honestly,” Topper Radio graphic designer and videographer Jacob Lopez said. “I prefer it a little more crispy, but that could also make it a little more difficult to pull off the stick. It has to be burnt. It has to be pretty charred. I’m more of a bitter taste guy.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
SFS garden supervisor Jacob Zivin (left) and Tate Burchfield roast marshmallows over the fire. SFS and Topper Radio have partnered for many events in the past and want to continue fostering collaboration between campus clubs and organizations.
“Collaboration in any way you can is always good in my opinion,” Zivin said. “But for a situation like this – I think (at) St. Ed’s, a lot of times people get kind of stuck in their disciplines or in their groups – it’s good to sort of merge and mix, building better community, interdisciplinary kind of thinking, expanding new ideas.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Photo Stories
Alternative prom creates a space for students to authentically be themselves
Alternative prom creates a space for students to authentically be themselves
Spooky Goat Fest is a new homecoming week event organized by Student Involvement and the Recreation and Wellness team. With the previously successful “Pie a Hilltopper” event, they decided to add a few more activities and turn it into a Halloween day and homecoming week event.
Spooky Goat Fest puts the “fun” in fundraising
St. Edward’s students strut their stuff at the Ballroom Extravaganza
St. Edward’s students strut their stuff at the Ballroom Extravaganza
SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday
SERVE 1 Day: Student volunteers reflect on sustainability during community garden workday
Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music
Topper Radio seeks inclusivity, to make students’ voices heard through music
Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding
Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding
More in Photo Stories
Isaiah Saldivar, a freshman, is seen wearing a Y2K inspired shirt accompanied by a set of jewelry ranging from a striking spike bracelet to necklaces garnering religious iconography. “Well you can’t really shop for these clothes unless you want to pay full price,” Saldivar said. “Usually you go thrifting or I just shop on depop, which is like where people sell vintage clothes or clothes in general.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
Hilltoppers revolutionize campus style by redefining fashion expression
The Gems of Austin
The Gems of Austin
Fashion on the Hilltop
Fashion on the Hilltop
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
More in Photoessay
Here is Liam Molina, a graphic design major using the heat press to transfer his design to the pencil. “We hold this event to show the students how to use the heat press and we would like to see them make their own design and heat press it,” Perea said.
Command C, Command V
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Senior Brian Romaniello is transferring batter to cooking trays, later cooking it to serve at dinner time. Students that are assigned kitchen duty in the morning usually cook lunch for the staff and the students to eat at noon. The other students who are assigned kitchen duty in the afternoon cook large amounts of food for Andre House's biggest service provided: dinner. The average number of meals served during the week is around 500. Dinner preparations start in the early afternoon with students working with the volunteer chefs to make different foods each week. Whatever leftovers there are after serving the guests, students pack it up, drive to the CORE house and eat dinner together.
Spring Break Experience with Andre House
Happy Feet started their three-mile walk by heading down toward the Recreation Athletic Center (RAC) and all the way behind Fleck Hall. “I was able to grow closer with everyone else who was walking, really enjoying the weather, and really taking advantage of the early morning walk,” Damaris Martinez, freshman (left) said.
LET'S GET SEU!!
Hilltop Views Social Media Editor Bruno Fusaro and his friend Jacob Zivin sit by the lawn talking and working while enjoying the day. “The weather is so nice for a year now we have been coming and even bought the blacket to always come and have a lot of fun,” Fusaro said. Zivin talks to Fusaro about the weather and how they are enjoying their time on the lawn. “Good grass, there’s good sunlight, and good shade with it also being a very social area versus the lawn by Trustee,”Zivin said.
The center of the hilltop
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.