Students For Sustainability, Topper Radio partner for s’mores event

Topper Radio and Students for Sustainability (SFS) joined forces to host a sweet s’mores night event Nov. 14. Students, like Mackenzie Lewis (left) and Elliana Guadardo , flocked to the SFS community garden to roast marshmallows over a fire and take in the stars with a soundtrack that perfectly fit the event. After a busy week, students could unwind over the smoky fire.
“I had a very stressful week, and I was like, you know what? Might as well go get s’mores while I’m at it,” attendee Guadardo said. “(The community garden) is very close to where I’m living. So just walking down here, this wasn’t inconvenient at all, so it was more for fun.” (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.
Comments (0)
Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated.
Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated.
Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site.
Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information.
If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published.
We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.