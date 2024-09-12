The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Hilltoppers revolutionize campus style by redefining fashion expression

Thomas Logan, PhotographerSeptember 12, 2024

St. Edward’s University is an infamously diverse school when it comes to its list of majors, campus attractions and clubs. All of this is what brings pride to the University. However, the array of students that roam around campus in all types of clothing and styles is what many would say really brings life to the grounds of St. Edward’s.

Isaiah Saldivar, a freshman, is seen wearing a Y2K inspired shirt accompanied by a set of jewelry ranging from a striking spike bracelet to necklaces garnering religious iconography. “Well you can’t really shop for these clothes unless you want to pay full price,” Saldivar said. “Usually you go thrifting or I just shop on depop, which is like where people sell vintage clothes or clothes in general.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
When asked who inspires their expressive style, many students often cite media influences they enjoy. For example, senior Aldo Arevalo mentioned being inspired by the character Jules Vaughn from the hit TV show “Euphoria.” “I started watching it when I went back this summer with my sister, and I really liked her character and her fashion,” Arevalo said. “So I just want her closet. I’m very inspired by her.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
Hilltoppers often choose certain outfits to allow for a perception of self expression. Junior Isabel Custodio finds the clothing she wears as a way that connects her with beliefs. ”I think because of my personal values, I’m very reserved in a sense,” Custodio said. “I can be a little bit curious in trying to see how I can match colors with patterns, but I tend to be a little bit reserved because of my religious values as a Christian.” (Thomas Logan/ Hilltop Views) (Thomas Logan)
Freshman Tori Turner can be seen sporting St. Edward’s spirit clothing in a cozy style with duck earrings and a polka dot print bag that really capture her personality as a fun individual. “I’m really into self-expression,” Turner said. “So I try to dress myself in a way that’s not only comfortable but represents me as a person.” (Thomas Logan/Hilltop Views)
Andrei Eicken, a freshman, is heavily inspired by styles such as Harajuku, academia and fantasy, and their favorite piece is their shoes. “The shoes are my favorite due to them being really nice leather dress shoes, as well as the first I’ve been able to buy that are of this style,” Eicken said. “A man in the shoe section even complimented the shoes after I had chosen them in the Salvation Army.” (Thomas Logan/ Hilltop Views)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Photo Stories
The Gems of Austin
The Gems of Austin
Fashion on the Hilltop
Fashion on the Hilltop
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
A Lens Through Different Perspectives
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Muse For The Hilltop
Here is Liam Molina, a graphic design major using the heat press to transfer his design to the pencil. “We hold this event to show the students how to use the heat press and we would like to see them make their own design and heat press it,” Perea said.
Command C, Command V
More in Photo Stories
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Senior Brian Romaniello is transferring batter to cooking trays, later cooking it to serve at dinner time. Students that are assigned kitchen duty in the morning usually cook lunch for the staff and the students to eat at noon. The other students who are assigned kitchen duty in the afternoon cook large amounts of food for Andre House's biggest service provided: dinner. The average number of meals served during the week is around 500. Dinner preparations start in the early afternoon with students working with the volunteer chefs to make different foods each week. Whatever leftovers there are after serving the guests, students pack it up, drive to the CORE house and eat dinner together.
Spring Break Experience with Andre House
Happy Feet started their three-mile walk by heading down toward the Recreation Athletic Center (RAC) and all the way behind Fleck Hall. “I was able to grow closer with everyone else who was walking, really enjoying the weather, and really taking advantage of the early morning walk,” Damaris Martinez, freshman (left) said.
LET'S GET SEU!!
Hilltop Views Social Media Editor Bruno Fusaro and his friend Jacob Zivin sit by the lawn talking and working while enjoying the day. “The weather is so nice for a year now we have been coming and even bought the blacket to always come and have a lot of fun,” Fusaro said. Zivin talks to Fusaro about the weather and how they are enjoying their time on the lawn. “Good grass, there’s good sunlight, and good shade with it also being a very social area versus the lawn by Trustee,”Zivin said.
The center of the hilltop
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Blue Rhythmic authentic expression
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
Come “Zoom In” at the Graphic Design Exhibition
More in Photoessay
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night
Resident Assistants bring alcohol awareness on campus with Mocktail Night
Comfort Canines at the Hilltop
Comfort Canines at the Hilltop
Command G Cupid’s Corner
Command G Cupid’s Corner
Students emphasize self-love for Valentine’s Day
Students emphasize self-love for Valentine’s Day
Professor Downs sews passion for quilting and teaching together
Professor Downs sews passion for quilting and teaching together
Ballet Folklorico: Students turn unwanted items into value
Ballet Folklorico: Students turn unwanted items into value