Nedy West is the Volunteer Coordinator at Therapy Pet Pals of Texas and has been involved in dog therapy since 2015. West has three goldendoodles and is currently working with Hailey. Hailey has been a therapy dog for about a year and was described by West as “sweet and rambunctious.” “When we enter the building, she knows where to go, she knows that when the residents call her she sits and waits for her command to give kisses,” West said.