Hilltoppers gather for social s’mores night

Jose De Luna, Staff WriterFebruary 6, 2024
Jose De Luna / Hilltop Views
“This is a great spot,” Clarissa Cavazos said. “I love this area because you see most of the campus and the fire brings it all together. I heard about this event when I was by Meadows Cafe and it’s a great place to tell people about these kinds of events. I look forward to more events like this one.”

An amazing view from the Students For Sustainability garden to Main Building. Everyone is making and enjoying s’mores as they admire the city of Austin’s skyline and Main Building.

This group of Hilltoppers were very lively and gave the sense of community a whole new meaning. They were greeting other students with welcoming arms. “I really like this event,” Amaris Jimenez, pictured second from the right, said. “I just feel like it’s such a relaxing thing to do after class and meet some people. I like this scenery because it brings back a lot of memories from my freshman year. Makes you feel like you are off campus but at the same time on campus.”
Students are seen making delicious s’mores while listening to “Bags” by Clairo. “The s’mores are great,” Josie Lopez-Corona said. “It’s a great idea. I love the lights, the environment, the night sky’s the cherry on top of my day today. This event should happen every year, every semester more people should come because the s’more are so good and great for relaxation.”
Austin Lane, the coordinator of the s’mores night event, enjoys the community that was brought together because of this event. “I feel like I did a pretty good job of organizing this event,” Lane said. “It wasn’t as big of a turn out from last time but it’s a start. Former president Ethan Tobias inspired me to do a lot of things and this event is one of them. I am glad I can call him a friend and a mentor.”
After carefully making a s’more, Damian can finally enjoy his delicious creation. “The food is great, the fire feels nice and overall I get to meet new people,” Damian said. “I also hear that this organization is making more events like this in the future, so I am really looking forward to that, especially with Valentine’s (Day) around the corner.”
Student Government Association Vice President Justin Trevino center is enjoying a s’more after a long day with his fellow Hilltoppers. “I think this is a great event to start the year. One of the best events when it comes to community,” Trevino said.
