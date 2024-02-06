Hilltoppers gather for social s’mores night

“This is a great spot,” Clarissa Cavazos said. “I love this area because you see most of the campus and the fire brings it all together. I heard about this event when I was by Meadows Cafe and it’s a great place to tell people about these kinds of events. I look forward to more events like this one.”
An amazing view from the Students For Sustainability garden to Main Building. Everyone is making and enjoying s’mores as they admire the city of Austin’s skyline and Main Building.
Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated.
Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated.
Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site.
Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information.
If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published.
We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.