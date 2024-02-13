Ballet Folklorico: Students turn unwanted items into value

One man’s unwanted item is another man’s treasure. Ballet Folklorico takes on this message by hosting a rummage sale. During this sale, members gather unwanted items to then table for students to buy and repurpose. The money raised for the event not only promotes waste reduction but also helps support the club financially. “We wanted a way to try to fit into the sustainability, recycling and resume that we try to focus here at St. Edward’s,” Ballet Folklorico Director Rosalinda Valdez said. “We thought that might be a cool way to get people to donate their items instead of just throwing them away.”