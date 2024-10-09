The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Volleyball team suffers nail-biting loss to Oklahoma Christian University

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterOctober 9, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Redshirt junior right side Addy Badley led the Hilltoppers with a career-high 26 kills, to go along with three block assists. She is tied for third on the team with 103 kills this season.

St. Edward’s University volleyball team fell in a stinging 3-2 loss to the Oklahoma Christian University (OCU) Eagles.

Both teams played their second leg of games on back-to-back days — OCU fell 3-0 to St Mary’s University, and St. Edward’s defeated Cameron University 3-0. The Hilltoppers started the match slow in the opening set as the Eagles comfortably claimed it with a 25-18 final score.

The Hilltoppers raised the intensity in the second set by squeezing out a 25-23 victory. Both teams went back and forth in a set filled with ties and lead changes.

SEU dropped the pivotal third set, squandering a 21-16 lead. The Hilltoppers showed signs of fatigue as they committed a season-high 30 attack errors. Late rotations and miscommunications plagued SEU as OCU took the third set 26-24.

In the fourth set, the Hilltoppers and Eagles traded punches; going point for point early in the set. The Hilltoppers sparked a 9-2 run to go up 15-6, and reach 20 first. Anxiety rose among the Hilltoppers after they blew a lead in the previous set, but they bore down and finished the job, taking the fourth set 25-21.

The Hilltoppers started the fifth set strong, getting out to a 4-1 lead, but ran out of gas as the issues of the third set ressurfaced, falling 15-11 in the fifth set allowing OCU to clinch the match.

“I think the team battled well,” St. Edward’s head coach Jared Te’o said. “In the fifth set, you can’t have unforced errors and we had quite a few.”

The Hilltoppers will return to action on Oct. 11 at 6:00 p.m. at home against Dallas Baptist University.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman outside hitter Mia Clay added four kills in the first set. Clay finished with 11 in the match.
Women’s volleyball team snaps three-game losing streak
Setter Althea Morris sets the ball for her team members. A setter’s duty is to foster passes so other players can make a kill.
SEU women’s volleyball loses first home game of the Lone Star Conference
Rocha and her teammate, freshman Isabella Ruiz, celebrate the second goal of the game. Subbed back into the game after time on the bench and with 11 minutes left, Ruiz delivered a pass to in the center of the field, where Rocha fired off a clean shot, marking her sixth goal of the season.
From backyard to breakthrough: freshman Annie Rocha lights up the field after overcoming adversity
Omar and Ivan Guzman (center) at the starting line, racing for the St. Edward’s cross-country team.
Breaking records, building bonds: The Guzman twins’ journey to cross-country success
Freshman Annie Rocha prepares a play mid air. Even though this is Rocha’s first collegiate season, she leads the team in goals made, scoring six in the eight games she has played so far. Rocha scored both goals this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer falls to Lubbock Christian University 3-2 at home
Tony Zhong looks forward to developing not only the various Esports teams on campus, but strengthening a relationship with the student body. One of his initiatives is to host Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart tournaments in residence halls that students can take part in for fun and prizes. Esports will provide prizes, either esports gear, mics, headsets or Red Bulls- one of esports partnerships. “Get all of the residents, the students who are living on campus, involve them a little bit more,” Zhong said. “Of course, if you’re off campus, you can join as well, so kind of engaging the community in that aspect.”
St. Edward’s Esports scores new head coach Tony Zhong
More in Sports / Volleyball
Sophomore outside hitter Kelli Fording jumps with her hands above the net, going for a kill. In volleyball, a kill is a ball from the attacking team that results immediately in a point. Fording was the scoring leaders for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13 total.
First game, first win: St. Edward’s women's volleyball kicks off its 50th season on the newly named court at Hilltopper Classic
At the end of every point, regardless of who wins, each team comes together in a group huddle. Through this, the team comes together in both a metaphorical and physical sense to prepare for the upcoming point. Small moments like these remind the viewer of the connectivity the volleyball team must have to perform well together.
GAME DAY: Women's volleyball loses 3-1 in Senior Night Match against UT at Tyler Patriots
SEU setter Jaiden LaVanway assisting in a play for the St. Ed’s team. The setters played an essential role in setting the team up to get a kill on the other team.
GAME DAY: Women’s volleyball team loses 3-2 in Homecoming match
A single Hilltopper from the women's volleyball team battles two Eastern New Mexico University blockers at the net.
GAME DAY: SEU women’s volleyball sweeps Greyhounds in 3-0 victory
Women’s volleyball faced a tough defeat from Angelo State at their latest game Oct. 14. However, the Hilltoppers did not lose spirit or faith until the end of the last set.
Senior perspective: volleyball player discusses college sports career
Halle Sanders jumps to spike the ball over the net. Sanders ended the game with nine kills. Kills lead directly to points and occur when the opposition cannot return a player’s attack.
GAME DAY: St. Edward's women's volleyball team vs. Texas A&M Kingsville
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.