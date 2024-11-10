The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Women’s and men’s volleyball unite for a Halloween-themed scrimmage

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterNovember 10, 2024
Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views
Both volleyball teams have been working together this year to foster a relationship around teamwork. They have had several joint events this year and look forward to doing more.

The women’s and men’s club volleyball teams co-hosted a Halloween scrimmage match on Oct. 28. Students gathered in the Recreation and Athletic Center (RAC) in costumes to watch their friends participate in the playful match. Students could also earn Topper Cup points for their team by attending and participating in games during breaks.

This was the fourth year in a row both volleyball teams have participated in this scrimmage, with the men’s team winning the past three years until now. Both teams put up a good fight, often rallying back and forth for points. Ultimately, the women’s team was finally able to take the gauntlet, winning the first and third sets of the evening.

“I think we played pretty alright,” Connor Helmke, president of the men’s club volleyball team, said. “Playing in costumes can get difficult sometimes but this is one of those games where we’re focusing more on the fun than the competition. It was a lot of fun! It was an unexpected loss nevertheless, but the girls played great, and we’re excited for more scrimmages in the future.”

The losers of the scrimmage match, Mead, Helmke and Morris get pied by women’s club volleyball players Barreto and Lauryn Gonzalez. (Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views)

As a punishment for losing, the men’s team earned a pie to the face. The winning team got to choose an officer or player from the opposing team to pie. Audience members also got a chance to pie a player or officer from a team of their choosing.

Students who participated in club volleyball’s pumpkin painting fundraiser event, held on Ragsdale Lawn on Oct. 15, had their pumpkins voted on by match attendees. The winner of the pumpkin painting contests would get to pie a team member of their choosing.

As a way to drum up more attendees, the volleyball teams worked with Student Involvement to make the scrimmage a part of Topper Cup. During intermissions between sets, Topper Cup teams played a serving challenge in which a representative from each team would serve a volleyball three times over the net into different sections of the court. The winner of this serving challenge was awarded points for their Topper Cup teams.

“The women’s club team reached out to Student Involvement to get (the scrimmage) as a homecoming event so we could get more attention to both the club teams and homecoming week,” Helmke said. “We’ve been more oriented towards community involvement this year compared to past years, so we were grateful for the chance to have this scrimmage as a Topper Cup event.”

Officers Alejandra Barreto, Connor Helmke, Grayson Mead and player Jack Morris  were pied by the women’s team. Although there was a punishment, it was all in good fun. Be sure to look out for new events from both volleyball teams and follow them on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Women’s basketball head coach J.J. Riehl reflected on this season coinciding with the 50th anniversary of women’s sports on the hilltop. “I think women's basketball and women's sports in general, but specifically women's basketball, there's a huge growth in the popularity in how many people are watching it and how many people are endorsing it and how many people are supporting it,” Riehl said. “I think it's just a huge, unbelievable time to be a part of women's basketball. I think all of that just comes back to an overwhelming sense of gratitude that I get to do this at a place that I truly love. And yeah, it's going to be a cool year. Lots of cool celebrations, lots of cool alums coming back throughout the year. I'm just excited, honestly, I'm excited to showcase our team… so proud of them, not just as basketball players, but as leaders and human beings. And so I couldn't be more proud to be the 50th year with this group. I think St. Ed's basketball is in great hands with them.”
PRESEASON: Women’s basketball gears up for historic 50th season of SEU women’s sports
The 2016-17 women's basketball team celebrate their Heartland Conference championship. The season marked the best program record in the Heartland Conference and NCAA DII era, ending with a 20-9 overall and 10-1 at home. Head coach J.J. Riehl (second on the right) still holds the position and now works alongside Khiani Clark (center, back row) and Shakera Barnes (second to the left, middle row).
The St. Edward's women’s basketball and volleyball programs celebrate their 50th season on the hilltop
Freshman forward Christian Mezas runs up the field towards the box in an attacking effort against an Oklahoma Christian defender. Mezas was one of the players responsible for assisting Arthur Souza, who scored the goal for the Hilltoppers at the 82nd minute.
Arthur Souza’s late goal lifts Hilltoppers 1-0 over the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles
An international student from Costa Rica, Majo Gonzalez has become an integral part of St. Edward's athletics community, balancing dual majors while revolutionizing how the university's athletes are seen both on and off the field.
Bringing athletic stories into focus at St. Edward's University
Annie Rocha shoots for a goal while a Texas A&M player tries to block her shot. Rocha was the player of the match, scoring both goals in the first half, just 10 minutes apart from each other.
St. Edward’s women's soccer beat Texas A&M International University 2-0
Sydney Carrigans holds the ball and looks upcourt while the team breaks NVC’s full court press. NVC’s head coach, pictured right of Carrigan, kept affirming his team to keep up the press throughout the game.
Scoring troubles continue in fourth game of women’s club basketball
More in Sports / Club Sports
Melanee Vargas is about to spike the ball that SPC won't be able to receive. Scoring the point for SEU and pulling ahead of SPC. After scoring Melanee is up to serve.
Women’s Club Volleyball dominates the court against St. Phillip College
Sydney Carrigan takes an open three point shot attempt, one of her many of the night. She connected with one as the clock ran down in the first half.
Women’s club basketball falls to ACC in second game of the season
Throughout the game, the Texas State and St. Edward’s teams engaged in scrums. Scrums are the main method for the game to be initiated, where eight players from each team bind together to gain possession of the ball. At the center stands the scrum halves who place the ball in the middle of the scrum then move to the back of each side. If they receive the ball, they then pass it to their other teammates. Pictured center of the scrum is St. Edward’s player Louis Werling substituting for William Perrins.
St. Edward’s rugby team loses second match of the season to Texas State 38-8
SEU Inside Center William Mayer aggressively moves the ball while being pursued by the LeTourneau players. Throughout the game, the Hilltoppers avoided the advances of the other team.
GAME DAY: SEU rugby team wins Homecoming match 99-0 despite location changes
Club rugby focuses on the future under new president, captain
Club rugby focuses on the future under new president, captain
Sophomore Jana Ivey, sophomore Evelyn Schneider, senior Ibrahim Villalobos and freshman Omar A. Carmona Rdgz. practicing at dawn on Lady Bird Lake, in front of the rising city.
CLUB SPORT: SEU rowing club glides at dawn
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.