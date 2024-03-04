Hilltoppers secure double header sweep against Western New Mexico University

The St. Edward’s University’s softball team faced off against the Western New Mexico University Mustangs in a double header which resulted in a 2-0 winning streak for the Hilltoppers. The results of the two games put an end to the team’s previous 6-game losing streak.

The double header hosted on campus at Diane Daniels Field on March 2 was part of a three-game series played against the Mustangs. The weekend games commenced with intense sunlight and a light breeze on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Game One

For the first game in the SEU and WNMU softball series, the Mustangs went up to bat first. Sophomore outfielder Adlai Alvidrez was the first to bat for the Mustangs and struck out, setting an unlucky precedent as her teammates who followed her also struck out.

Similarly, St. Edward’s failed to gain any runs in the first inning and maintained that pattern for the next four. Still, that does not discredit the efforts made by both teams as both were error free until the third inning. The first of which occurred when SEU junior outfielder Katie Dillon reached first base on an error made by Mustangs shortstop Kennedy Jarrad.

At the top of the fourth inning, WNMU was able to get the bases loaded and a right-leaning swing from junior second baseman Laryssa Morales allowed for freshman Hannah Martinez to score a run. In the bottom of the fourth, St. Edward’s also loaded the bases and freshman infielder Audri Castillo singled to left-center, allowing senior pinch runner Charlotte Nuccio to score a run for the Hilltoppers.

In the fifth inning, the Mustangs secured three runs due to a combination of their successful hits, ability to commit a double steal, as well as St. Edward’s pitcher Kylen Padgett walked center fielder Kaylee Hickman. The double steal was attempted by Martinez and Hickman while Padgett was pitching to Jarred, and resulted in Hickman securing a run for the Mustangs.

The St. Edward’s team had a slightly more tumultuous half of an inning, as the team initially scored three runs that were unearned as the umpires called sophomore Ella Hutzler out on a tag. However, after review, the runs were determined to be legal and brought the game’s score to 5-4.

The top of the sixth inning featured one run for Western New Mexico, due to an error performed by St. Edward’s. However, the Hilltoppers cemented their lead at the bottom of the sixth when Dillon hit a single down right field, allowing for two runs to be made as the Hilltoppers had the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly made by sophomore catcher Sloane Hill allowed for St. Edward’s to gain one more run, taking the 7-6 lead.

The seventh inning was cut short as Western New Mexico failed to gain a run before three outs, resulting in St. Edward’s winning the first game of the double header.

Game Two

Alvidrez hit for WNMU once again, and was able to get to first base after hitting a single to the middle of the field. However after a double play, Alvidrez and Martinez both got out. After another WNMU player received an out, St. Edward’s went up to bat and Dillon scored a run for the Hilltoppers.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the second inning also saw the team receive another double play, swiftly transitioning to the bottom of the inning, where Castillo was able to make her way around the entire diamond earning a run for St. Edward’s.

In the third and fourth inning, neither team gained any runs as the defense for each team remained strong.

In the fifth inning, St. Edward’s was able to obtain three runs on three hits. This was due to Dillon and junior shortstop Megan Morris theft of bases and successful hits. During this time, Western New Mexico switched their pitcher from Madison Kloepper to Labraida Tenorio but this did not squash SEU’s lead as Morris hit a single to center field which allowed sophomore Lauren Hoyt to score.

The Mustangs were able to gain two runs in the last two innings, after getting three hits in both the sixth and seventh innings. The Hilltoppers failed to receive any runs in the bottom of the sixth as the players got out by the WNMU defense.

Coming Out of The Win

For fans and softball players alike, there was an overall delight to be out of the 6-game losing slump of the team.



“It has been a rough patch,” Hutzler said. “But when we come together and continue to get hits it keeps us moving and getting RBIs.”

Outfielder Dillon stated that the team’s success was primarily due to them “doing a good job of never settling, continuing to push through and keeping a good momentum.”

The team is usually headed by head coach Hailey Post, but due to her being on maternity leave, assistant coach Shelby Janda has taken the lead.

“She set us up for success, we knew what we were getting into and what to prepare for,” Janda said when asked about getting the win without Post’s appearance in the game.

St. Edward’s sweeped the entire series against Western New Mexico University after a 2-1 win after their game on March 3, bringing their conference record to ​​5-10. They go on to face Texas A&M International University on a series from March 12-13.