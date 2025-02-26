The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltoppers fall in game one of double-header to the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterFebruary 26, 2025
Jack Connolly / Hilltop Views
Katie Dillon is hitting a sizzling .500 on the season, leading the Hilltoppers and eighth in the Lone Star Conference. She went 1-for-2, with two walks and two runs scored.

Fresh off a convincing sweep over Western New Mexico University on Sunday afternoon, St. Edward’s softball was defeated 6-3 by their other Lone Star Conference foes from the Land of Enchantment, the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds.

“I think we need to score runs when runners are in scoring position,” St. Edward’s coach Hailey Post said. “[If we would’ve done that] I think it’s a different game.”

UTSA transfer Haley Carmona started her fourth game of the season for the Hilltoppers, working around a one-out bunt single from Greyhound Valeria Contreras and walk to Alondra Vasquez in the top of the first inning.

Katie Dillon continued her scorching start to the season with a lead-off infield singled to third base in bottom of the first, but she ended the inning stranded at second after Greyhound starter Miranda Guillen retired the next three Hilltoppers.

Both offenses struggled to generate much offense until Emily Marsh crushed a no-doubt three-run blast to left field to give the Greyhounds a 3-0 lead in the top of the third.

Ella Hutzler had a career day on Monday; 1-for-2, with three RBIs in game one, and 2-for-5, two runs scored, and the walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. She leads the team with three bombs on the season. (Jack Connolly / Hilltop Views)

Vasquez reached on a walk to begin the top of the fifth for the Greyhounds, Makenna Holloway entered the game to relieve Carmona in the circle. Holloway plunked Grace Rofii, the first batter she faced, and then Alexa Ayala dropped a sacrifice bunt down to the first base side; but a throwing error by Ella Hutzler allowed Vasquez to score and Ayala to advance to third base.

Marsh came through again for the Greyhounds again with an RBI single to left field, her fourth RBI of the game. Later in the inning, Madison Begaye worked a walk with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 6-0 for Eastern New Mexico.

Alea DeSerrano’s leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth inning was the catalyst the Hilltoppers needed. Two batters later, Dillon walked, as did Sofia Aponte, to load up the bases for Megan Morris. Morris popped out to shortstop, but their clean-up hitter, Hutzler, grinded out a long at-bat, fouling off a handful of pitches before dropping a two-RBI single into center field to make it a 6-2 game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dillon drew a walk to get on-base for the third time in the game. She stole second base with one out, and advanced to third on a single by Morris. With runners at first and third with one out, Hutzler clutched up again, driving Dillon in on a sacrifice fly to left field, making it a 6-3 Greyhound lead.

Ensuing hitter Sloane Hill grounded out to shortstop to end the game. The Hilltoppers dropped to 7-8 on the season, and 3-4 in conference play.

“If we take away those big innings, it’s a different outcome in the game,” Post said. “At the end of the day, we need to get tough and compete a little bit.”

 

