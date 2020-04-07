Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett headline stacked 2020 Hall of Fame class

After 15 All-Star selections, five championships and two MVP awards, Tim Duncan's legacy will forever be showcased in his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

This year’s class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees might be one of the most loaded ones we’ve ever seen. NBA legends Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant will officially be inducted on Aug. 29 along with five other deserving inductees. Their HOF announcement came on Saturday, April 4, and basketball fans around the world rejoiced as they remembered each of their unforgettable NBA careers once again.

The Black Mamba

The first month of the year began with heartbreaking news as Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant lost his life alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. But his legacy will forever be on full display at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts.

Originally drafted out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets 13th overall in 1996, Kobe Bryant was quickly traded to the Lakers that same draft night – a trade that will forever haunt the Hornets franchise. In his 20-year career in LA, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard racked up achievements, including 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, five NBA Finals championships, two Finals MVPs, two scoring titles, an MVP award and even an Oscar-winning short film, just to name a few. Bryant is a career 25-point-per-game scorer and scored the highest number of points in a modern era NBA game at 81 points.

Bryant is also tied for the most-ever All-Star Game MVPs with four – an award that was later changed to “The NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP” to honor Bryant’s stand-out play against elite competition. He’s also the only player in history to have both of his jersey numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, retired by the same franchise.

With his intense attitude towards success, better known as “Mamba Mentality,” and otherworldly effort, Kobe Bryant will forever be remembered as a champion.

The Big Fundamental

Known for his quiet demeanor and seemingly flawless resume, Tim Duncan was a no-brainer to make the Hall of Fame. Often regarded as the greatest power forward to ever play the game, Duncan also spent his entire career with one franchise and was the centerpiece to the dominant San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

The Spurs drafted Duncan first overall in the 1997 NBA draft. Some of his greatest accomplishments include 15 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 15 All-Defense selections, five NBA Finals championships, three Finals MVPs and two MVP awards. The Spurs star averaged an impressive 19 points and 10.8 rebounds throughout his career.

Alongside future Hall of Fame guards Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili and arguably the best head coach in history, the Duncan-led Spurs had a 71% winning percentage during his 19-year career and holds the record for second-most playoff wins in history at 157.

After hearing about his HOF selection, Duncan said, “There’s not a thing I would do differently. I was blessed with some amazing teammates, organization, coach, just individuals here and there … I wouldn’t change a thing.” Duncan’s No. 21 was retired by the Spurs in 2016.

The Big Ticket

One of the most fierce competitors and greatest power forwards the league has ever seen, Kevin Garnett also entered the league straight out of high school and was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, Garnett was actually the first player drafted right out of high school since 1975.

Garnett’s mental strength and inability to quit led to some incredible accomplishments, such as earning 15 All-Star selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, nine All-NBA selections, an NBA Finals championship, league MVP award, Defensive Player of the Year award and All-Star Game MVP award.

Garnett spent 21 years in the NBA and was known as “The Big Ticket” as fans would buy tickets to Timberwolves games just to see KG play. Prior to his championship tender with the Boston Celtics, Garnett spent 12 seasons with the ‘Wolves and averaged 20.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Garnett currently sits ninth in all-time rebounds, and at No.18 in all-time points, steals and blocks and is slated to have his number No. 5 retired by the Celtics next season.