Three hiking trails in Austin that are worth your time during the pandemic

You may have heard the question “What should we do this weekend?” a lot more than usual lately. With the pandemic going on, there are limited activities to do outside of your home. One activity that most people have adopted is hiking. Hiking is a good way to get some fresh air and is probably one of the safest activities to do – all while still social distancing. Here are the top three hiking trails in Austin that are pandemic-friendly.



Gallery | 3 Photos Kristin Barriento / Hilltop Views Located off of North Lamar, this trail is about 15 minutes from downtown. This is a great place for mountain biking, hiking or taking your dog for a walk. If that doesn’t sound appealing to you, you and your friends can play a socially distanced game of baseball at one of the many fields available in the park. If you want to feel refreshed after a good hike, keep an eye out for the Kona Ice snow cone truck.