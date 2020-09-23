5 upcoming movies sure to be worth the wait

Even though this year has not been ideal for anyone, there have been a few exciting announcements about upcoming movies that audiences can start looking forward to. Whether these movies are currently being filmed or have just released trailers, this is what we know so far about a few upcoming movies.

“Dune”

Ever since the trailer dropped on Sept. 9, the world has been raving about this sci-fi film. With an all-star cast featuring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac and more, the world is excited to see what this movie will bring when it hits theaters. “Dune” tells the story of a young man named Paul (Chalamet) who must set out on a journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and people. It is set to hit theatres on Dec. 18.

“The Lost Daughter”

In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter” is about a young woman’s beach vacation that turns dark when she is forced to confront her past. Although not much is known about this film, the cast is enough to get people excited. With Olivia Coleman, Dakota Johnson and Paul Mescal as just a few names attached to this film, it is promising. The cast is currently away filming, so we will most likely see this movie later next year.

“Don’t Worry Darling”

After blowing fans away with her directorial debut, “Booksmart,“ actress and director Oliva Wilde has announced “Don’t Worry Darling.” This movie is set to star Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson and none other than Harry Styles. The film is a 1950s psychological thriller that centers around an unhappy housewife (Pugh). Styles will play her husband and Johnson will be play a “worried neighbor.” It is rumored that there will be cult elements to this movie, but the cast alone is enough to keep the anticipation and intrigue.

“The Batman”

Set to release on Oct. 1, 2021, Robert Pattinson will play the iconic role of Batman, putting his own spin on the character like so many have before. With a supporting cast of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler, DC fans are excited and to see how this movie will add to the already iconic franchise.

“The French Dispatch”

This Wes Anderson film was originally set to release to theatres on May 12, 2020 and is now delayed to release on Oct. 16. It is written and directed by Anderson and described as his “love letter to journalists.” The comedy-drama is about newspaper editors that gather together to pick three big stories from previous issues in order to honor their late editor-in-chief. The star-studded cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Francis McDormand, Tilda Swinton and more.