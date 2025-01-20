The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: A winter of desire with ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Babygirl’

Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints EditorJanuary 20, 2025
Tate Burchfield / Hilltop Views
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Slaughterhouse Lane location pictured here) is one of many theatres in the United States that hosted showings of “Nosferatu” and “Babygirl,” most of which have been sold out. Alamo Drafthouse offers dining with each showing, which may not be the best idea for the graphic imagery present in both films.

In a season typically marked with cozy, festive and familial imagery, movie-goers have been met with an unusual amount of erotic cinematic experiences. Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” and Helina Rejin’s “Babygirl,” offered audiences two unorthodox depictions of female desire and its connection to society. They wanted to show this desire as a trait often suppressed to the point of danger and darkness. 

What might strike you as two dissimilar films are ultimately more alike than not, as both have pushed our society to contemplate the nature of sexual repression. Additionally, the two movies suffer from stylistic mishaps from their directors which leave them feeling flaccid, for lack of a better term. 

Eggers’ reimagining of the horror classic “Nosferatu” (originally an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”) is largely faithful to its source material from German auteurs F. W. Murnau and Werner Herzog, featuring shots and scenes that call back to its earlier iterations. 

Conversely, “Babygirl” is a deeply modern film based on the corporate culture of America. Nicole Kidman stars as a cutthroat executive, mother and wife combo who finds herself in a salacious sexual relationship with her intern because her husband has never made her orgasm in their thirty years of marriage. Although it is an original screenplay, “Babygirl” does owe some of its theming and oeuvre to desire-driven cinema from the past such as “Belle du Jour:” a cutting 1967 film about a blonde wife who takes up prostitution while her husband is at work. And other erotic thrillers like Michael Haneke’s “La Pianiste” and Kidman’s own “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Both films seek to show the audience what the pull of desire can do to what society views as contented women. In one instance it awakes a centuries-sleeping vampire (“Nosferatu”), and in another, it jeopardizes a woman’s entire livelihood (“Babygirl”). However, at the end of the day, both films struggle to be truly transportive. 

Eggers has, quite impressively, put an innovative edge to “Nosferatu” by including modern commentary on female sexuality and abuse; however, it lacks the overwhelming dread and eeriness that the 1922 and 1979 versions have. Eggers’ own ambition to create historically accurate dressings and backgrounds makes the film feel artificial. It’s the kind of thing that is questionable because the audience is aware they are watching a horror film about a made-up monster. So his decision ultimately rings as a choice that was made only because he had the budget for it. All attempts to immerse the audience ultimately fall flat in terms of camerawork and editing. Throughout the film, scenes were too perfectly curated to a point of becoming stilted. 

On the other hand, Rajin’s “Babygirl” dips its toes into surrealist imagery and the provocative display of kink, but remains lukewarm throughout the majority of its runtime. What is perhaps meant to be an attempt at showing a realistic development of a relationship between Kidman and Harry Dickinson’s character (her intern lover) ultimately comes off as forced and unnatural from the beginning. In one scene, Kidman rebukes him several times and then, almost comically, falls into his arms in 30 seconds. 

When the lovemaking finally begins between the two, it is also not the most passionate or rapturous affair you would expect from the objectively attractive pairing. While some can claim this is for subtlety’s sake and an attempt by the director not to revel in complete debauchery, it is hard to claim the movie is trying to be subtle when we are given several minutes to admire and gaze upon Kidman’s naked body. 

Where there are pitfalls in directorial choices, the acting by Lily-Rose Depp and Kidman are the redeeming factors in both movies. There is never a moment where they are not putting their complete heart and soul into the roles they are playing. Whether the back-bending possession of Depp’s Ellen Hunter character or Kidman’s sensual and confused sexual endeavors, it is evident they are both first-class actresses. 

There is a closed-off aspect to both “Babygirl” and “Nosferatu” which prevents me from connecting with them more fully. Desire and sexuality are fundamentally human emotions and experiences, which can be difficult to convey in any form of creative work. It is elusive and distinct for each individual. However, if the two films were created to be transgressive and push the boundaries of society’s expectations of movies and desires, perhaps their directors should’ve been more adventurous with the filmmaking. 

Successfully, though, both films have made me and millions of people question the limits of their desires and the role society plays in shaping our wants. 

Nosferatu: four out of five Goats

Babygirl: three and a half out of five Goats

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
St. Edward’s University will put on its fourth annual Hillhops event to celebrate the history of Texas craft beer with panelists, beer tasting and a live Polka band. This is an event unique to St. Edward’s because they are one of the only archives in Texas that have a beer archive.
St. Edward’s fourth annual Hillhops beer event will hop right back in 2025
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated, highly controversial boxing match. There is a 31 year age difference between the two.
Jake Paul ‘beats’ Mike Tyson in highly anticipated boxing match
The cast of “The Play That Goes Wrong” reproduction of the iconic picture in front of the set still standing.
REVIEW: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ but it felt so right
Participation in ESMOAS is part of the Model OAS (POLS4149) course offered in the fall with Rodrigo Nunes. The next conference will be held in fall 2025 at St. Thomas University, in Houston, Texas.
Students shine at mock multinational conference, taking home awards and teamwork spirit
Alexi 8bit is welcomed as the opening act for the festival. She dazzled the audience with her indie pop music.
Second Groovy GOAT festival spotlights local musicians, organizations
One of the main movie posters promoting “Saturday Night” outside of the Violet Crown Cinema in Downtown Austin.
REVIEW: Biopic delves into how SNL’s critical acclaim arose from chaos
More in Life And Arts / Movies
FX’s “English Teacher” centers around the comedic escapades of educators at a public high school in Austin, Texas. The show’s title card, a sky view of the iconic Congress Bridge, pays homage to the city.
REVIEW: FX sitcom ‘English Teacher’ shines spotlight on the diverse experiences of Texas educators
Illustration of Beetlejuice and Lydia Deezt's wedding. If you saw the movie, it is a nice nod to his predecessor!
REVIEW: Don’t say it thrice!
Debates, much like the American flag, are a symbol of American tradition. While initially coming from the Greeks, it has been a constant in American political races — and has been televised since 1960.
OPINION: Second presidential debate provides excitement, fear for American democracy
Channing Tatum as Slater King (left) and Naomi Ackie as Frida (right) are pictured at a dinner party scene during the movie. Zoë Kravitz not only directed, but produced and wrote the movie as well.
Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ was bloody thrilling
Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, an American nun in an Italian convent. As well as starring in the lead role, Sweeney is an executive producer of “Immaculate.”
REVIEW: Sydney Sweeney is stellar in NEON’s middling horror film, “Immaculate”
Kristin Stewart and Katy M. O’Brien as Lou and Jackie. The film centers around their volatile but devoted and loving relationship.
Campy, Bloody, Sexy: Love Lies Bleeding is The Crime Thriller the Gays Needed
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield
Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints Editor
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.