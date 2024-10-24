FX sitcom ‘English Teacher’ shines spotlight on the diverse experiences of Texas educators

The first episodes of a new FX comedy series, “English Teacher,” premiered in early September. The show follows an amusing ensemble of educators at a public high school in Austin, Texas, and highlights the complexities, challenges and unique experiences they face. Throughout the series, the teachers are constantly, and comedically, keeping pace with an ever-changing social climate and doing their best not to step on the toes of the administration, parents and even the students. Even through the show’s feel-good nature, it provides a comedic balance by tackling hot-button issues in Texas.

Series creator Brian Jordan Alvarez puts on an exquisite performance as the lead character Evan Marquez, a gay, Colombian-American 11th grade English teacher. Alvarez’s introduction of Evan offers a perspective of trying to separate identity and profession as a way to protect his job, which is a real situation for queer educators across the state in recent years — an experience I’m glad was included.

Aside from the inclusion of the topics of queer educators and Texas drag bans, another difficult topic Alvarez handled with delicacy was the issue of gun violence in Texas schools. The fourth episode of the series makes the topic’s discussion its main conflict and delves into multiple angles on the issue and ways to combat it — showing opposition to the use of firearms, support of use for protection and student desensitization to the ever-present threat. For such a sensitive topic to be the center of discussion in an episode of a comedy series is a bold and brave move from Alvarez that speaks volumes and leads an important example.

One of the other likable aspects of “English Teacher” is the portrayal of a generational gap dynamic between the teachers, mostly Generation X and Millennials, and their Generation Z students. This is one of the most comedic aspects of the show, as multiple conversations depict the very real changes in generational norms and how they cause conflicts. One episode focuses on the growing presence of AI usage, such as ChatGPT, which is seen as a helpful resource by students but considered a cheat source through the eyes of educators, which positively adds to the show’s timeliness.

The show aired its season finale on Oct. 14, and will hopefully be back on air in the near future for a strong return. The series provides a fun mixture of a stellar cast, Alvarez’s timely genius and the inclusion of surprises to viewers and Austinites – such as the special guest appearance of drag superstar Trixie Mattel and using the iconic Congress Bridge as its opening title card.

FX’s “English Teacher” hits close to home with a fresh, unique and memorable experience that we, as viewers and Texans, can greatly benefit from. With that being said, “English Teacher” receives an absolute A+ from me!