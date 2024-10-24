The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

FX sitcom ‘English Teacher’ shines spotlight on the diverse experiences of Texas educators

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterOctober 24, 2024
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
FX’s “English Teacher” centers around the comedic escapades of educators at a public high school in Austin, Texas. The show’s title card, a sky view of the iconic Congress Bridge, pays homage to the city.

The first episodes of a new FX comedy series, “English Teacher,” premiered in early September. The show follows an amusing ensemble of educators at a public high school in Austin, Texas, and highlights the complexities, challenges and unique experiences they face. Throughout the series, the teachers are constantly, and comedically, keeping pace with an ever-changing social climate and doing their best not to step on the toes of the administration, parents and even the students. Even through the show’s feel-good nature, it provides a comedic balance by tackling hot-button issues in Texas.

Series creator Brian Jordan Alvarez puts on an exquisite performance as the lead character Evan Marquez, a gay, Colombian-American 11th grade English teacher. Alvarez’s introduction of Evan offers a perspective of trying to separate identity and profession as a way to protect his job, which is a real situation for queer educators across the state in recent years — an experience I’m glad was included.

Aside from the inclusion of the topics of queer educators and Texas drag bans, another difficult topic Alvarez handled with delicacy was the issue of gun violence in Texas schools. The fourth episode of the series makes the topic’s discussion its main conflict and delves into multiple angles on the issue and ways to combat it — showing opposition to the use of firearms, support of use for protection and student desensitization to the ever-present threat. For such a sensitive topic to be the center of discussion in an episode of a comedy series is a bold and brave move from Alvarez that speaks volumes and leads an important example.

One of the other likable aspects of “English Teacher” is the portrayal of a generational gap dynamic between the teachers, mostly Generation X and Millennials, and their Generation Z students. This is one of the most comedic aspects of the show, as multiple conversations depict the very real changes in generational norms and how they cause conflicts. One episode focuses on the growing presence of AI usage, such as ChatGPT, which is seen as a helpful resource by students but considered a cheat source through the eyes of educators, which positively adds to the show’s timeliness.

The show aired its season finale on Oct. 14, and will hopefully be back on air in the near future for a strong return. The series provides a fun mixture of a stellar cast, Alvarez’s timely genius and the inclusion of surprises to viewers and Austinites – such as the special guest appearance of drag superstar Trixie Mattel and using the iconic Congress Bridge as its opening title card.

FX’s “English Teacher” hits close to home with a fresh, unique and memorable experience that we, as viewers and Texans, can greatly benefit from. With that being said, “English Teacher” receives an absolute A+ from me!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
At the end of the show, the tour logo flashes at audiences before the post-show playlist begins. This logo was printed on small sweat towels and sold at the concert.
Was Sweat Tour Really Worth the Hype?
The art collective “Hammonds + West” opened their newest exhibit, “Awake in the Dark” in the Fine Arts Building last week. An artist talk was held, including a Q&A session, refreshments and time to enjoy the art.
New art exhibit opens on campus discussing climate change
The Texas State Fair gave students the opportunity to experience the iconic symbols that pay homage to the Lone Star State. The fair’s mascot, the enormous Big Tex, greeted the students as they made their way through the fair.
Hilltoppers head over to the Texas State Fair thanks to UPB efforts
The Austin-local bookstore BookWoman hosted a pop-up shop inside Carter Auditorium for students. Gonzalez’s book, along with other selected books that are similar to her works, were featured at the pop-up and available for student purchase.
Visiting Writer Series welcomes first guest of the semester for poetry reading
Artist Tara Cooper on the set of “Hit Man” along with actor Glen Powell. “I still can’t believe I got to do that job,” Cooper said. “It was awesome.”
How to makeup a Hit Man
Latinx on the Hilltop provided an art corner at the event to use in between and during speakers. Melissa Esqueda, Ph.D., creates expressive artwork using the paint and canvases that were included.
Latinx Voices Read-In celebrates diverse experiences, highlights hardships of the community
More in Life And Arts / Movies
Illustration of Beetlejuice and Lydia Deezt's wedding. If you saw the movie, it is a nice nod to his predecessor!
REVIEW: Don’t say it thrice!
Debates, much like the American flag, are a symbol of American tradition. While initially coming from the Greeks, it has been a constant in American political races — and has been televised since 1960.
OPINION: Second presidential debate provides excitement, fear for American democracy
Channing Tatum as Slater King (left) and Naomi Ackie as Frida (right) are pictured at a dinner party scene during the movie. Zoë Kravitz not only directed, but produced and wrote the movie as well.
Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ was bloody thrilling
Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, an American nun in an Italian convent. As well as starring in the lead role, Sweeney is an executive producer of “Immaculate.”
REVIEW: Sydney Sweeney is stellar in NEON’s middling horror film, “Immaculate”
Kristin Stewart and Katy M. O’Brien as Lou and Jackie. The film centers around their volatile but devoted and loving relationship.
Campy, Bloody, Sexy: Love Lies Bleeding is The Crime Thriller the Gays Needed
Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the late Reggae musician, Bob Marley, in the latest biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” The film, produced by members of Marley’s family, depicts the trials and tribulations that were faced in Marley’s career as a growing musician.
REVIEW: “Bob Marley: One Love” exhibits how music became a powerful weapon amidst political unrest, violence
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.