REVIEW: If you’re ever having ‘One of Them Days,’ this film will definitely make it better

Film is the perfect remedy for whenever I am having a bad day. Usually, I like to steer my ship with positivity when I feel that nothing is going right in my world and watch films that uplift my spirit. With the newly released buddy comedy “One of Them Days,” this film hit the bull’s-eye — by telling the story of two best friends, plagued by a multitude of unfortunate events and hilarious misadventures all in one day.

“One of Them Days” follows roommates Dreux and Alyssa, brilliantly played by actress Keke Palmer and singer-songwriter SZA. As they scramble around Los Angeles to collect their rent money before the day is over to avoid eviction, it triggers a domino effect of obstacles to overcome. While the women try to complete their tasks with the clock ticking, they are accompanied by sub-plots that make their day even more nerve-wracking – such as Dreux also trying to make time for an important job interview. All the while, both women are being chased by Berniece, the neighborhood bully, who intends to pay retribution for being humiliated by the pair, and Alyssa’s freeloading ex-boyfriend, Keshawn.

There are so many strengths to this film, a main one being its star-studded cast. Along with Palmer and SZA, there are other familiar faces in this film’s entourage, such as “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow, who puts on a charismatic performance as Bethany, the “out of place” new neighbor who eventually befriends the pair. I also wanted to point out the performances of “Abbott Elementary” stars Janelle James and Keyla Monterroso Mejia, as well as comedian Katt Williams and all of the actors in this film. Even with minor roles in the movie, their line deliveries and actions added so much comedic depth to the film’s overall hilarious and absurd atmosphere.

What is most admirable about “One of Them Days” is that it maintains the “buddy comedies” genre and pays slight homage to other popular films of this type, such as Ice Cube’s “Friday.” There are similar elements, such as the behavior of the antagonists and the threats they pose to the duos. The friendship dynamic between the leads is similar in both films – with Dreux being cynical and more serious compared to the more free-spirited and irresponsible Alyssa, which slightly mirrors the dynamic of “Friday’s” main characters, Craig and Smokey. I found this very refreshing as it seemed to pay homage to films like “Friday,” while claiming a unique voice of its own.

“One of Them Days” doesn’t have an extravagant, thought-provoking message — and that’s the beauty of it. The film just tells the story of “trying to make it through the day,” no matter how bad or unfortunate a circumstance may be. The sole purpose of this film is for you to simply laugh and enjoy its antics, and that alone makes it all the more likable and relatable. I give “One of Them Days” a five out of five goats because it made my day, and I hope that it does the same for you.