5 Halloween episodes to binge this spooky season

Although Halloween is a time for enjoying all things spooky, comedy has just as much of a place when it comes to getting in the Halloween spirit. With not many options for public events due to the pandemic, there are plenty of on-screen options available.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Episode: “Halloween”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has several Halloween episodes to choose from, but the first one is the best. This very funny episode begins the yearly tradition of the Halloween episode, as well as setting the tone for the rest of the episodes and beginning what would become running gags in the show. This episode introduces the theme of the “Halloween Heist”, which becomes a continuing theme for the rest of the Halloween episodes.

“Modern Family”

Episode: “Halloween”

Everyone can relate to awkward and tense family encounters, and this “Modern Family” season two episode showcases them in a comedic way. There’s a challenge for each central character to work through in the episode with everything leading up to a haunted house. This episode is perfect for those who enjoy watching lighthearted things on Halloween, while still getting the full Halloween experience.

“Community”

Episode: “Horror Fiction in Seven Spooky Steps”

Available on Netflix

“Community” has several Halloween-themed episodes throughout its six seasons, but this one has something extra special to it. This episode goes through several hypothetical Halloween scenarios, while making fun of Halloween cliches. This episode also combines psychological elements, with the central plot being one of the characters trying to narrow down which of the other characters has violent ideations.

“Stranger Things”

Episode: “Trick or Treat, Freak”

Available on Netflix

Any episode of “Stranger Things” is fit for a Halloween-night watch, but this one in particular is Halloween-themed. This episode provides a nostalgic look at Halloween as a young teenager in the ‘80s, while also keeping the heavily supernatural elements of the show. It’s great for those who want something spooky to watch without getting too scared.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

This “Peanuts” cartoon special has been a Halloween tradition for several decades, first released back in 1966. It follows Linus and his search for the elusive “Great Pumpkin” on Halloween night. A fun and lighthearted watch, it can be lots of fun for families or those who aren’t in the mood to be scared.