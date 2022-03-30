Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton” is back with an ambitious second season

“Bridgerton” season two was met with great praise among viewers, despite the changes made from season 1. The engaging story and talented actors definitely make it worth watching for many.

Bridgerton is back, although it’s a little less steamy this time. Well, probably nothing can compare to the first season, since that “Wildest Dreams” montage can’t be beaten. However, after the successful first season and despite the departure of Regé-Jean Page, season two still hit the marks with the historical inaccuracies of the regency period and quartet covers of pop songs heard on the Netflix original series.

Season two starts with 29-year-old Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in need of a wife. But, because of his family legacy, he is determined to find the best; enter the Sharma family. With Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) dubbed the season’s diamond (bachelorette with the most potential), Anthony is determined to woo her. This is not without difficulty, as her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is highly protective of her.

It’s not hard to miss the enemies-to-lovers arc, and the chemistry between Ashley and Bailey is even harder to ignore. While we had already met the older Bridgerton brother, the introduction of the Sharma family — and most importantly Kate — added to his character and development. Despite his fascinating introduction in the first season, his character in season two is well-developed, and he’s in the running with the Duke on who can confess their love to women far out of their league.

With trimmed sideburns, Anthony makes a great love interest in season two, but the star of this season is Kate. She is like Anthony: stubborn and hot-headed but understandably so, though it took a while longer to sympathize with the oldest Bridgerton brother.

Behind the main love interest arc lies the rest of the Bridgerton family, whom we were all introduced to last season. The older Bridgerton brothers, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton), have side plots much like in season one. Benedict finds himself in trouble in art school, and Colin is suddenly taking over Anthony’s brooding personality while lovestruck Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) tails adoringly behind him.

Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is given a side story by befriending a man of lower status, and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) makes a few appearances, showing up as a helping hand for Anthony and his lovelorn mental anguish throughout the season.

Some scenes are reminiscent of the classic “Pride & Prejudice” hand-flex scene with the main love interest holding hands without gloves. The season is filled with yearning, longing and frustrating sighs between the two love interests that sometimes make you want to skip ahead to the very end.

While the ending felt a bit abrupt after the eight-episode build-up, it was still a gratifying season where the audience can witness another Bridgerton fall in love. It’s a show that reminds you not to take yourself too seriously and enjoy the cliche tropes for what they are: fun, theatrical and endearing. It’s the perfect guilty pleasure to binge-watch and one that makes you root for Anthony and Kate from the very beginning.