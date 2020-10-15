5 not-so-scary movies to watch this Halloween

Though not a commercial success when it initially premiered in 1993, it has since become a cult classic. There is a Disney+ sequel in the works.

Spooky season is among us and is sure to bring joy to a rough year. More time indoors means more time for Halloween movies! So grab your hot chocolate and a blanket and turn on the television. These movies are lighthearted and not too scary, since that’s what we all need right now.

“Corpse Bride” (2005)

“Corpse Bride” has it all: it’s a stop-motion animated musical from director Tim Burton based on a Russian folktale. The gothic romance follows Victor (Johnny Depp), who is practicing his vows in a forest before his wedding to Victoria (Emily Watson) when he accidentally weds himself to Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), a murdered bride. After she brings him to the land of the dead, Victor must get back to the living before his intended bride marries someone else.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

It’s not a Halloween well-spent if you don’t watch “Hocus Pocus.” The film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Nakimy as a trio of recently resurrected witches who have one night to steal the lives of children to become immortal. It’s up to the teenagers who accidentally wake the witches and a talking cat to stop them.

“Halloweentown” (1998)

This Disney Channel original movie is a lovable classic from the late ‘90s. 13-year-old Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) finds out she’s a witch and follows her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) to Halloweentown, a magical place where monsters and witches live and it’s always Halloween. However, Marnie quickly finds herself having to defend Halloweentown from an evil force.

“The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Eddie Murphy in “The Haunted Mansion” gets overlooked too often. Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, the film follows realtor Jim Evers (Murphy) and his family as they stop at a mansion he’s been asked to sell during a family vacation. They discover that it’s not only haunted, but cursed.

“Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Director Mel Brooks’ comedic take on Mary Shelley’s classic novel stars Gene Wilder as he travels to Transylvania after he learns he has inherited the estate of the infamous Victor Frankenstein (and the secrets that come with it). Though not for the whole family, “Young Frankenstein” is a fun and gothic watch for Halloween.