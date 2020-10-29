New York Post article shaming Biden’s son has unintended effect of revealing tender father-son relationship

Last week a dubious article by the New York Post came out claiming that Hunter Biden set up a meeting between an adviser to the Ukranian gas company Burisma and Hunter’s father, former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden. The article by the New York Post has since been rejected by the Biden Campaign. Meanwhile, several prominent national newspapers like the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have all reported that they were unable to independently verify the information in the New York Post article.

Let’s not forget that the New York Post article was written by “a staff writer who refused to put his name” on the story. What does this say about the credibility of this article? The two individuals credited for the article do not help bring any sort of trustworthiness in the writing either. One of the supposed authors of the article, Emma-Jo Morris, posted pictures on her now private Instagram account with convicted felon Roger Stone, as well as with known liar and propagandist Sarah Huckabee Sanders. While Gabrielle Fonrouge, the second accredited author of the article, only learned that her name was attached to the article after it was published.

The article’s two sources are Rudy Giuliani, a creep whose only accomplishment in life was being mayor of New York during a terrorist attack, and Steve Bannon, a known white supremacist and grifter. These are not the most credible sources, and in fact automatically make the article questionable. Rudy Giuliani is such a toxic presence in the intelligence community that the White House was warned that any information that Giuliani brought to the president could be “contaminated by Russia.”

In another article, the New York Post tried to use Hunter Biden’s history with addiction against Joe Biden and his family; this attempt backfired. What the exchange between Joe Biden and his son showed was an affectionate and caring father offering support to his son going through a difficult time. It almost seems like the New York Post is encouraging shaming those who are suffering through addiction, clearly unaware of the fact that over 19 million Americans are battling a substance abuse disorder. Trying to paint Hunter Biden as a “f**ked up addict” was clearly a move from an uncompassionate group of individuals trying to smear the Biden campaign. What stood out for many that read the article was the loving message from Joe Biden towards his son: “Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad.”