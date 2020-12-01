Farewell: Looking back on writing career, life at Hilltop Views

Nostalgia, to me, is one of the most powerful emotions that can be felt. Sitting here in my last semester of college, it’s one of the only things I’ve been able to think about for the past few weeks.

Having my last year of college completely turned upside down by a global pandemic is not a sentence I ever saw myself writing. However, being back in the house I grew up in has given me more time to ponder over my college experience, and has definitely made me appreciate the good times that it did give me.

It makes me think of the first budget meeting I ever attended as a scared freshman. It makes me remember getting the first piece of good feedback from one of my journalism professors. It makes me smile to think of all the late nights that were spent in Holy Cross Hall. It makes me remember the joy I felt when I became an editor.

Writing, at least to me, holds so much power in it. The ability to change a mind, to make someone smile or cry, to make a difference is something that never gets old to me. With all of that sappiness that I’m known for out of the way, I do believe that there are some thanks in order.

To my family, but especially to my mom and grandparents for supporting me every step of the way and being the reason that I’m even here in the first place.

To Jena Heath, Curt Yowell and Courtney Runn, for fostering my love of journalism and never letting me quit even when it became really hard to believe in my own talent.

To Lindsie, Becca, Haley, Rachel, Emma, Leann, Denise and Bailor, for sticking by side in the five plus years we’ve been friends and for always reading my articles when I sent them in the group chat.

To my co-editors past and present: Lauren, Sammy Jo and John, thank you for guiding me and always being there to give a second opinion whenever I needed it.

To my gals Myrka, Kelly, Christine, Gracie, Kailyn and Nina for always picking me up when I felt down and always encouraging me even when I wanted to just wallow in self-pity.

To my boys Matt, Adrian, Juan, Jacob, John, Ben and George: you always know how to make me laugh and you also put up with all of my loudness, which can be a very tough job.

To any writers who ever took a pitch of mine and turned it into something better than I could have ever imagined.

To Sammy Jo, for always being chaotic with me and going on any adventure that I came up with. You’ve truly helped me become a better person.

To Vivian and Gianni, my best friends since freshman year. The love I have for you is immense and I couldn’t imagine going through college without you two. Vivian, thank you for always pushing me out of my comfort zone and making me stay up later than 10 p.m. Gianni, thank you for being by my side for every issue, every class and making me go to that first budget meeting.

Finally, thank you to Hilltop Views, for giving me a second family and a place to call home. I can’t truly say where I’ll be next or where this crazy life will take me, but I do know that, thanks to Hilltop Views, I’ll be ready for anything.