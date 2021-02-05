SUPER BOWL LV: Will the Buccaneers be able to match Chiefs’ offense?

This is it, ladies and gentlemen. An almighty clash is about to take place, coincidentally inside of Raymond James Stadium for the second time this season. It is set to be a gladiatorial bout between the AFC and NFC’s best teams; an epic matchup between one of the greatest quarterbacks that ever lived against a rising star, who already has a Super Bowl ring on his finger. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be going against the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Though several people would’ve preferred to have the Buffalo Bills face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it goes to show that beggars can’t be choosers.

If you are reading this and experiencing a sense of déjà vu, that’s probably because it is. This isn’t the first time these teams have faced each other. In week 11, the Chiefs and the Bucs matchup ended with the Chiefs overcoming the Bucs in a 27-24 victory. But on Feb. 7, the stakes have been raised significantly for two of the strongest offenses of the 2021 season.

Firstly, what can be said about the Chiefs that hasn’t been addressed already? With a skilled quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, as well as his favorite targets wide-receiver Tyreek Hill and tight-end Travis Kelce, it is hard to see why they aren’t the favorites. Hill and Kelce have a combined total of 26 touchdowns while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and head coach Andy Reid only add to their offensive dominance. The Chiefs have exposed this year’s best defenses in the league such as the Saints, the Ravens and of course, the Bucs.

However, in regards to defenses, the one question I have is: how will the Chief’s 16th ranked defense fair against the Bucs’ 7th ranked offense, who is averaging 384.1 yards a game? During the previous matchup, the Chiefs managed to convert two interceptions against the Bucs’ offense, but will they be able to continue this streak in the biggest football game of the season while up against a potential Hall of Fame quarterback?

Although they are the current NFC champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since the 2002 season. After signing former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and formerly retired tight-end Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers have transformed into a completely different football team and franchise. Despite hating to see Brady enter yet another Super Bowl, I have to applaud his ability to bring the team together to earn their first playoff berth since 2007. Brady will enter the Super Bowl with a staggering 40 touchdowns, 13 of which were from wide receiver Mike Evans, who is having his best season so far.

I believe this Super Bowl will end in one of two ways: either Brady upsets Mahomes and gets his seventh ring, winning a Super Bowl with two teams alongside Peyton Manning, or it will end with Brady passing the torch to Mahomes and the Chiefs’ dynasty will continue to thrive as one of the most unstoppable teams in the league.

It’s probably fitting in these circumstances for the Buccaneers to win at home against the same team they lost to at home, however, this doesn’t mean the Chiefs won’t put up an incredible fight against the Buccaneers. In this matchup between two of the best teams with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, I would have to go with a gutsy call and declare that the dynasty of the Chiefs will prevail in a close, but much-anticipated game. Final Score: 34-30, Chiefs.