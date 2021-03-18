Billie Eilish’s documentary offers intimate look inside popstar’s rise to stardom

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is an intimate documentary that follows her journey towards her debut album that shot into stardom. The film can be watched on Apple TV+.

Over the past few years, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” documentary captured every monumental moment of Eilish’s life leading up to the release of her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The film was directed by R.J. Cutler and is available on Apple Tv+.

In the opening scene, the audience can see an enthusiastic 13-year-old Eilish hearing her hit song “Ocean Eyes” on the radio for the first time and fast-forwards three years later, in 2018, as she embodies the characteristics of a pop star.

The documentary captures the unity of a supportive family that is taking on the same journey as they guide Eilish on her new profound fame. Growing up in a musical family, she best described her family as one big song in influencing her love of music. With the help of her brother Finneas, the producer and composer for Eilish’s album, fans get an inside look at the process of recording an album that took place inside his childhood bedroom. The creative process involved her notebook, where she sketches her artistic ideas like drawing random monsters and pulling the inspiration to write the song, “Bury a Friend.” Eilish was committed to sharing her narrative in being vulnerable in showing moments on how she balances being a teenager and a musician.

“Having these things I was never planning on talking about, sharing or anyone seeing, I had to put them away and it was me probably being the most selfless that I ever been. I had to tell myself, ‘Don’t be selfish, let this movie be the movie it is and don’t lie about what your life was.’ There was a ton going on at the time that isn’t in the film, but also you don’t want to have a false narrative. This was my life,” said Eilish on an Apple TV+ live premiere event.

Living her authentic life involves pressure from people telling her to sing songs that are accessible for anyone. She makes it clear that she sings dark lyrical songs because that is how she feels. Eilish knows her own persona in what she wants with her artistic vision. In a scene, Eilish is signing a contract to become a director for her music videos. This is one of many ways Eilish is taking charge of the world she is creating. Embracing her uniqueness with her green hair, herstyle of clothing and the dark pop music she sings makes her stand-out.

“People are always like, ‘You know, it’s so dark, like have happy music.’ I’m like, but I’m never feeling happy so why would I write about things I don’t know about. I feel the dark things, I feel them very strongly, so why would I not talk about them?” said Eilish.

The documentary captures Eilish’s personal struggles with recovering from her ankle injury, her relationship, and valuing herself as a person. The journey also shows the highlights of her career, with Eilish’s album going number one and winning five Grammy awards including album of the year. Her success story goes to show that anything is possible and fans can look inside her blurry world to find inspiration.