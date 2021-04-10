Armed intruder spotted on main campus, shelter in place until further notice

AUSTIN, TX- On April 10 at 9:49 a.m., an armed intruder was spotted on the main campus at St. Edward’s University. University Police Department (UPD) and Austin Police Department (APD) have identified the intruder as a dark-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, with shaggy hair. The intruder is thin and was spotted wearing a white shirt with brown shorts, carrying what seems to be a rifle. He was last seen walking toward I-35 on Woodward near the wooded area of campus, around the Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights Apartments.

UPD and APD continue to patrol the area. All on campus are instructed to shelter in place and lock their doors.

10:57 a.m. – UPD and APD cleared campus. The intruder was last seen walking away from campus. Law enforcement continues to monitor campus and surroundings.

Any suspicious activity can be reported by calling 512-448-8444.

Updates to follow.