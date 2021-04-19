2021 SAG Awards: a recap of the winners

Viola Davis made history at the SAG Awards as the first Black woman to win lead actress twice. Davis won lead actress for her portrayal of Ma Rainey in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The 2021 Awards season is officially in full swing.

Similar to other award shows this season, there has been a change in format for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). This year, the SAG Awards were pre-recorded and ran for an hour. The show aired on April 4 on TNT and TBS. The show was scheduled for March 14, however with the Grammys airing on the same day, the SAG Awards was postponed.

As with other awards shows running during the pandemic, there was no red carpet. This is something that viewers and critics have come to love . However, nominees and celebrities showed their outfits on social media and when receiving awards, similar to previous awards shows.

The award for Best Motion Picture Ensemble went to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” available on Netflix. Considering the film has already won a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble and Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay, it was not surprising to see that they won this award.

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role: Motion Picture was the Late Chadwick Boseman for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” available on Netflix. Best Female Actor in a Leading Role: Motion Picture was Viola Davis for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Back Bottom.” Boseman has already won four awards for his role, which was an outstanding performance and well-deserved. This SAG Award is Davis’s second award for the role, but she has received nine nominations.

Winner for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series was “The Crown,” available on Netflix. The Crown habitually wins at award shows. However, Lovecraft Country was a strong contender and I had hoped to see them overtake The Crown in this category.

Winner for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series was Gillian Anderson for her role in “The Crown.” Anderson battled her two female Crown co-stars Emma Corrin and Olivia Coleman. Though Anderson’s role of Margaret Thatcher was not as big of a part as Corrin as Princess Diana and Coleman as Queen Elizabeth, I think Anderson won because her role as Thatcher was so transformative. In looking at how well she adapted the mannerisms and tone of Thatcher, I find it clear why she beat out her two co-stars as well as Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney

Winner for Best Male Actor in a supporting role was Daniel Kaluuya for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” available on HBO Max and for purchase on Youtube, Apple TV and Prime Video. I absolutely loved his part in this movie and thought his performance was deserving of all the awards he has received this season.

Winner for best ensemble in a Comedy Series was “Schitt’s Creek,” a fan and award favorite from this season and available on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. With the show having wrapped its final season, it will be interesting to see what comedy series reigns next year. “Ted Lasso” and “The Great” look like strong contenders.

Winner for best female actor in a comedy series was Catherine O’Hara for her role in “Schitt’s Creek.” O’Hara is phenomenal and iconic in her role as Moira Rose. Fans and critics have absolutely fallen in love with her character, and rightfully so.

The SAG Awards largely mirrored winners from the previous awards seasons. This awards season has been difficult due to the pandemic. However, streaming platforms have come through with strong winners and presented themselves as possible contenders for years to come. But the question remains, can movie theaters rival streaming platforms in 2021?