G.O.A.T of the Month September: Maya Smalls

The “G.O.A.T. of the Month” is a segment in which the Hilltop Views sports section recognizes the consistent, impactful performance of a stand-out SEU athlete during the span of a month.

After having an amazing month on the court Maya Smalls was named G.O.A.T of the month for the month of September.

San Antonio native Maya Smalls is headlining this year’s SEU women’s volleyball team. The junior right side hitter is currently averaging 10.3 points and seven kills per game, while also leading the team in blocks with 35 on the year. Smalls’ versatility has made her a dual threat; and with her veteran presence on the court, she has become one of the team’s biggest weapons.

Smalls achieved a career-high of 10 digs during September and finished top five in kills, assists, aces and blocks on the SEU volleyball team. Although Smalls is enjoying her success on the court, she made it very clear that the team’s strong chemistry is a crucial ingredient to their success. She emphasized how their friendship goes beyond just the court; they enjoy spending time together outside of volleyball activities.

“Watching movies, going to eat together, thrifting together… just doing the regular things you would do with friends. Everyone likes each other. Everyone trusts each other,” Smalls said. “These people are really important people in my life.”

During her three years at SEU, Smalls has been stellar both on and off the court. In 2019 she made second-team All-Lone Star Conference (LSC), in 2020 she was All-LSC, and for the three consecutive years was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Smalls’ achievements along with her positive attitude have allowed her to leave her mark everywhere she goes. However, she attributes much of success to her parents and teammates. Smalls finds her drive and inspiration from those who support and push her everyday.

“My parents… they’ve allowed me to play at this level, and my teammates… knowing that there’s 16 other girls doing the same things as me and seeing them work as hard as I am pushes me to be better,” Smalls said.

As an upperclassman, Smalls has taken on a leadership role, one that comes with more responsibility and pressure, especially when games are on the line. Smalls’ is anything but rattled, instead she welcomes the new responsibilities.

“It is a lot of pressure but I just go with the flow. Cheering on my teammates gives me all the confidence I need,” Smalls said.

After beating Western New Mexico in straight sets on Oct. 2, the Hilltoppers now have an overall record of 8-5 and a conference record of 3-3. After a long road trip, the Hilltoppers now return home for their next three games on Oct. 8, Oct. 9 and Oct. 14.