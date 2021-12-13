New COVID-19 variant increases fear of the unknown, creating new questions

Omicron Is fast moving, but perhaps less severe, early reports suggest. Researchers in South Africa, where the variant is spreading quickly, say it may cause less serious Covid cases than other forms of the virus, but it is unclear whether that will hold true.

Just when we get a glimpse into a future without COVID-19, another threat is lining up to take its turn. Omnicron, a new COVID-19 variant, was recently added to our list of things to worry about in the upcoming year. While there is no actual trace to where the variant surfaced, it’s been said it was most likely from southern Africa.

The government acted somewhat urgently on the matter and the White House released a statement made by President Biden urging fully-vaccinated individuals to receive a booster shot. He also stated how air travel had been restricted from South Africa and “seven other countries”. As of Dec. 2, however, four states in the U.S. have reported cases of the variant.

This is definitely something we have seen before, and I wonder how this variant and the delta variant may or may not differ. Just how bad could this new variant be compared to the last one? What if it’s worse?

Honestly, I wasn’t too shocked to hear about variants back when delta began to break out. It’s not uncommon for viruses to mutate, as seen with the flu. The flu has developed four main strains since its first breakout in 1918. Of course new strains and variants of COVID-19 would start to come up. To me, it seems unavoidable.

This variant is also coming at a very convenient time, it seems. Right when President Biden begins to really push COVID-19 vaccinations and in some cases, booster shots, a new threat is introduced to the mix, allowing for the push for vaccinations to seem a little more relevant.

Another ironic aspect of this situation is the cases that have been spotted in New York, a state with very heavy precautions.. Though at the same time, New York did have the second most deaths in the country, reaching nearly 53,000. Now that cases of the new variant have begun to spread across the country, many, including myself, fear what lies ahead. How will states with Republican governments, like Texas, respond once the virus hits their land?

The delta variant was nearly swept under the rug, and the same thing could very well happen with Omicron. Worries for it may dissipate as quickly as they arise, and the unknown is probably the most frightening factor at this moment. Will everything blow over, or will it invite the worst?