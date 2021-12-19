Review: Lady Gaga, Jared Leto shine in glamorous drama “House of Gucci”

The anticipation for Ridley Scott’s newest film “House of Gucci” is finally over. “House of Gucci” hit theaters Nov. 24 during Thanksgiving weekend, and for me, it did not disappoint. I’ve been impatiently awaiting this movie for about a month. And in anticipation, I informed my family that we would see it on opening day. I was so excited that I even bought tickets online a few days in advance for fear of it selling out, which is something I never do.

We decided on an Alamo Drafthouse location, and it was a pretty good experience. I hadn’t seen a movie in-theater since before the pandemic, and it was refreshing to see that not much, if anything, had changed. I was expecting the 1:05 p.m. viewing time to be packed since a lot of people see movies on Thanksgiving weekend. To my surprise, the theater was only about halfway full. Before the show started, I asked our server if it was a COVID-19 precaution, and she said no. Additionally, they don’t claim to keep their theaters below capacity.

On to the movie. Overall, I really liked this movie. Dare I say, love? However, I think this movie does attract a specific audience. Someone who enjoys movies about fashion, fashion history, luxury brands, drama and Lady Gaga would enjoy this movie. I am a lot of these things, so I think that made me see this movie through some very rose-colored glasses.

The cinematography throughout the film was beautiful. The tones and color throughout were so effective in portraying the wealth of the Gucci family. The movie featured moody lighting that made the viewing experience really intimate. There were so many picturesque scenes of different places in Italy like the streets of Milan, the Gucci estate on Lake Como and a ski resort in the Italian Alps. The glamorous locations made each scene so interesting and more exciting than the last.

The movie is about Patrizia Regianni (played by Gaga) who marries into the Gucci family. With her husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), and her ambition, she attempts to gain a foothold in the family business. Gaga gave an impressive performance in her role. Also, she has an almost uncanny resemblance to the real Reggiani.

Initially, I thought that Jared Leto transformed so well into his role as Maurizio Gucci’s cousin, Paolo Gucci. Thinking back on his performance, though, it was a very outlandish and over-the-top portrayal of Paolo Gucci. Tom Ford, a prominent designer who helped change Gucci’s image in 1994, and who is also portrayed in the movie by Reeve Carney, told The Cut, “Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance.” As a viewer, I did think that Leto’s performance added humor and lightheartedness to the movie, but it was obviously outlandish.

In addition to great performances from Gaga, Driver, Leto and Al Pacino, the costume design was top notch. Seeing the evolution of Gucci fashion throughout the movie was perhaps my favorite aspect. The outfits were executed by costume designer Janty Yates. In the beginning, the costumes consisted mostly of Gucci suits worn only by the Gucci men, like Maurizio Gucci and his father Rodolfo Gucci. Although as Patrizia Reggiani becomes more involved, there are more Gucci logomania outfits and outlandish looks from Paolo Gucci. It was also interesting to see what items the brand was initially known for, like their scarves and signature belts. However, my favorite scene in regards to costume design is when the brand decides to bring on upcoming designer Tom Ford to design for their runway line. The runway show was a magical scene that made me wish I could own anything from that line.

Going in, I knew it was a long movie, but somehow the runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes didn’t feel long during the movie. I was enjoying it so much that I didn’t want it to end. Overall, I would recommend this movie if you like movies about fashion and drama. I thought the actors were amazing and I would not be surprised if Gaga or Leto earn big awards for their roles.