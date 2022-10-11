Student finds fashion comfort, inspiration in being a “slow consumer”

As the fall season starts and temperatures drop, students are strutting in their autumn best; sophomore Ren Mooney sat with Hilltopviews to discuss their inspiration behind their eccentric vintage style. Mooney is from the beautiful but hot city of Phoenix, Arizona, and when asked how they would describe their style, they said it was “kind of a unique and artistic style.”

“I really am taking inspo from a bunch of different decades, but kind of putting my own twist on it,” they said. “I don’t know if there’s one word I would use to describe it.”

They explained how they’re into exploring different colors and patterns. The 60s and 90s really inspire their exuberant sense of style; they love bell bottoms, bell sleeves and anything that has loose ends.

They also take inspiration from those around them, including friends whom they do clothing swaps with. Mooney gets their main source of clothing and accessories from thrift store shopping and being a “slow consumer.”

“I have been thrift shopping since I was in sixth grade. I could never really afford store-bought clothes, because I didn’t come from money,” they said. “But I’ve noticed that when I did go shopping at the mall, the clothes I got were cute, but were really cheap and didn’t really last me a long time.”

Mooney shared with us their recent research about what fast fashion is and the impact it has on both the environment and people around the world. Deciding to make a commitment to not shop at retail stores that promote fast fashion, they consider themself a slow consumer because everything in their closet isr four or five years old. Mooney does not go shopping often, believing that by thrifting can ensure people get unique pieces and find items that haven’t been seen before.

Mooney was decked out in intricate and antique-looking jewelry and pointed out one of their favorite pieces, which was a locket necklace from an independent business based out of California called Tunnel Vision. This company is committed to horizontal business, which means every single worker keeps the same exact pay as the creator of the business and every piece is priced accordingly so every person involved in the process and production of their products gets paid. They were also wearing a red necklace that was made by their aunt and a pair of earrings their friend made for them.

Be on the lookout for Ren's next unique and artistic look as the fall season slowly begins.






