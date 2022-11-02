A Hilltoppers guide to Travis County Elections

Claire Lawrence, Editor-in-Chief|November 2, 2022

Claire Lawrence / Hilltop Views

Early voting ends Nov. 4 and election day is Nov. 8. The recreation center is open for voting every day until 6 p.m.

Election day is Nov. 8, and for many students, this is their first time voting. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s general elections and what you can expect when showing up to the polls.

According to a sample ballot, this year’s ballot includes four sections: federal offices, state offices, county offices and propositions. There are five representative seats that are being voted on: seats for dDistricts 10, 17, 21, 35 and 37. The state offices being voted on are governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, railroad commissioner, and Supreme Court justices for place 3, 5 and 9. There are also selections for state senators in Districts 14, 21 and 25, and state representatives for Districts 19 and 46 through 51. County offices listed on the ballot include county judge, county clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 2. (Claire Lawrence / Hilltop Views)
The closest polling center to St. Edward’s is at the South Austin Recreation Center off Cumberland Road. It is roughly a 6-minute drive from campus. Upon arrival, many voting signs from several different candidates and campaigns greet visitors. During the 2020 presidential election, the center had a two-hour wait time, so it is highly recommended voters show up as early as possible to secure a spot in line. The university will also host polling stations on election day. (Claire Lawrence / Hilltop Views)

 

Once inside the facility, the voting process takes very little time. While it is recommended to have both a form of ID — a driver’s license, passport or other — and a voter registration card, it is only required for voters to show their ID when checking in. Voters are also given the option to wear latex finger guards when using the screens, and hand sanitizer dispensers are stationed at the exit for COVID-19 precautions. (Claire Lawrence / Hilltop Views)