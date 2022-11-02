A Hilltoppers guide to Travis County Elections

Early voting ends Nov. 4 and election day is Nov. 8. The recreation center is open for voting every day until 6 p.m.
Election day is Nov. 8, and for many students, this is their first time voting. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s general elections and what you can expect when showing up to the polls.
Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated.
Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated.
Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site.
Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information.
If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published.
We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.